"Wow", "Really intelligent" – Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer in awe of what Arsenal superstar did against Luton Town

Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer have showered praise on Martin Odegaard for his match-winning assist in Arsenal's 4-3 Premier League win against Luton Town this Tuesday (December 5).

Mikel Arteta's side, who are atop the 2023-24 league standings with 36 points from 15 outings, scored a late winner to record a comeback win at the Kenilworth Road. Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz each netted a goal before Declan Rice's dramatic header from Odegaard's left-footed cross in the 97th minute of the contest.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video Sport, Henry shared his two cents on Arsenal's winner against Luton. He opined (h/t The Boot Room):

"The ball from Odegaard, wow."

Shearer also pitched in and lauded Odegaard's assist. He elaborated:

"It was a really intelligent, clever ball. They were knocking on the ball and they needed a quality ball and that is exactly what that is."

Odegaard, who started his team's most recent contest alongside Rice and Havertz in midfield, produced a captain's performance against Rob Edward's outfit. The 24-year-old midfielder completed 60 passes with 90% accuracy, created five chances, registered one of two shots on target, and won one of one attempted tackles in the Luton clash.

So far, the Norwegian has contributed seven goals and three assists in 19 outings across all competitions for Arsenal in the ongoing season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defends star after below-par outing in recent 4-3 victory

David Raya, who joined the Gunners on a loan deal from Brentford in the summer, received criticism for his error-strewn display in his team's recent 4-3 win. The 28-year-old goalkeeper allowed Luton's Elijah Adebayo score an unchallenged header into an empty goal and Ross Barkley's strike squeeze under his body in a space of eight minutes.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta offered his thoughts on Raya's performance. He said (h/t Arsenal.com):

"We have to defend better the situations as a team. There are certain things leading to the goals and it's not about blaming, we have never done it, and we're not going to do it now. It's about how the team reacts, because it's going to happen, and I love that response."

Asked if Raya was at fault for two of Luton's goals, Arteta responded:

"I think we can defend the goals much better, that's for sure."

So far this season, Raya has kept seven shutouts in 15 appearances.