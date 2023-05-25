“Wow, that would be some signing" - Laura Woods is excited by the prospect of Arsenal signing Manchester City star

Renowned talkSPORT host and die-hard Arsenal supporter Laura Woods believes signing Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City could be great for the Gunners.

Gundogan, 32, has won five Premier League titles with Manchester City since joining the club in 2016. According to recent reports, he could be latest former City player to head to the Emirates, following in the footsteps of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus.

During a discussion on the Breakfast Show, Woods talked about the Gunners potentially signing Gundogan. She said (via HITC):

"Listen, could that happen, if it did, my goodness. Wow, that would be some signing. He's out-of-contract. He has just lifted his fifth Premier League title. He was Pep’s first signing in 2016 as well. 32 years of age, sometimes I think that number could be a little deceiving, especially when you pass 30 and people start to go ‘oh’."

Woods emphasized that the German midfielder would not be just another marquee signing:

“He is somebody who knows how to take a team into the latter stages of a season and keep their calm, which is something that Arsenal miss.”

Gundogan's current contract with City will expire in the summer and there has been growing chatter about a reunion with Mikel Arteta. The midfielder reportedly wants at least a two-year deal, which City aren't prepared to offer.

If he chooses to leave this summer, it could be a grand send-off for Gundogan. Pep Guardiola's squad are just a couple of wins away from winning the treble, which would be the dream farewell for their influential midfielder.

As Woods keenly pointed out, reeling in Gundogan could be a game-changer, taking the Gunners to new heights.

Arsenal set their sights on Galatasaray right-back

In an attempt to strengthen their right flank, Arsenal have reportedly tabled a €17 million bid for Galatasaray's dynamic right-back Sacha Boey.

Boey, a breakthrough talent at Galatasaray, has enjoyed a standout season this year, playing a pivotal role in his side's hunt for their first Turkish league title in four years. His sterling performances have not only endeared him to the Galatasaray faithful, but have also drawn attention from top clubs across Europe.

However, Arsenal's initial bid appears to have fallen short of Galatasaray's valuation of their 22-year-old starlet. The Turkish giants are understood to be holding firm for a fee closer to €25 million (£21.7m), signaling their determination not to let Boey go without a fight, or at least, without ample compensation.

