"Wrap this all up right now", "Will cost us this game" - Fans unhappy with Arsenal man's inclusion in XI for Real Madrid UCL clash

A section of Arsenal fans are unhappy with Mikel Arteta’s decision to include Jakub Kiwior in the starting XI for their UEFA Champions League first leg quarterfinal against Real Madrid on Tuesday (April 8). The Polish defender has been deployed alongside William Saliba in the heart of the Gunners’ defense.
Arsenal and Real Madrid both dropped points in their respective leagues over the weekend. Mikel Arteta’s men will be keen to continue their impressive form in the UCL against Los Blancos.
Kiwior, who joined Arsenal in 2023, has seen his game time significantly reduced at the north London club. He has been an unused substitute for a huge chunk of the current campaign, having made 19 appearances for the Gunners across competitions.
Gabriel Magalhaes and Saliba have formed an incredible partnership at the heart of Arsenal's defense, but the Brazilian defender picked up an injury during their Premier League clash against Fulham last week. Kiwior has a huge responsibility on his shoulders as the Gunners prepare for their biggest match of the season.
However, some Gunners faithful are not pleased with Arteta’s decision to start Jakub Kiwior, and they took to social media to express their displeasure.
‘‘That's the history and they have earned that’’ – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Real Madrid ahead of UCL clash
Mikel Arteta gave Real Madrid their respect ahead of the Gunners' clash with the Spanish giants at the Emirates. The Spaniard acknowledged Los Blancos’ dominance in the UCL, saying they have earned it because of their mindset. However, Arteta believed his side can replicate the result of their 2006 meeting with Madrid and progress to the semifinal.
The Spaniard tactician said in the pre-match press conference (via the club’s website):
‘‘That's the history and they have earned that because of the mindset that they have. So you can't ignore that, that's a fact. I don't want to talk about it because we all know about it, so let's talk about what we have to build and what we have to do, and how we can feel inspired by these occasions and look at what we do. And the fact that they haven't been successful all the time, because it's impossible - so from 20 times, maybe you win five, that means that you haven't won the rest of the 15, so it's very difficult to do it. We're in a position that we have competed against any team in the last two years that we have faced, so we can do it again.’’
Arsenal and Real Madrid last faced off in the quarterfinal of the 2006 Champions League. The Gunners came out on top as they secured a 1-0 aggregate win across both legs.