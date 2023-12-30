"Wtf are we doing", "We are a joke" - Manchester United fans unhappy as club have reportedly extended contract of 29-year-old star

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have decided to keep Victor Lindelof on their roster until 2025, which has resulted in an unhappy reaction from the fans.

The club decided to activate an extension clause in Lindelof's contract, originally set to expire in the upcoming summer. The Swedish defender, who also captains his national team, has been a key figure in Erik ten Hag's defensive lineup this season. He has made 18 appearances across various competitions, with the club dealing with multiple injury issues.

Under Ten Hag's management, United's defense has seen a rotation among players like Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, and Jonny Evans. Despite this, Lindelof has emerged as an important player with a consistent presence in the heart of United's defense.

However, the decision to extend the Swede's tenure at Old Trafford has been met with a wave of unhappiness and disbelief from a section of the club's fanbase. Supporters took to X to express their discontent, sharing sentiments that ranged from bewilderment to outright criticism.

"Wtf are we doing"

"We are a joke! He’s not good enough we need better quality players!"

Manchester United Rasmus Hojlund struggling to play with his teammates: Paul Parker

Manchester United's summer acquisition Rasmus Hojlund has had a tough journey since his big-money (£72 million) move from Atalanta in the summer. The young Danish striker, despite his undeniable talent, has struggled to score in the Premier League, failing to score in his first 14 league games.

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker reflected on Hojlund's struggles and offered a candid assessment of the situation, telling Tipsbladet (via Express):

"Everyone hates Manchester United and Rasmus Hojlund. Experts and critics hope that he fails because he plays for the world's biggest club, which nobody likes. The good thing is that the fans have always supported him, and they will continue to do so."

Parker continued:

"I think he has been frustrated with his team-mates because they don't provide him with the best conditions to score goals. The good thing about Hojlund is that he doesn't show it on the field, and he never behaves like a diva, which we have seen especially Cristiano Ronaldo do in the past.

"I actually think he could benefit from being more selfish. He should tell [Marcus] Rashford and Garnacho to give him the ball every time they have the opportunity."

Hojlund's long-awaited first goal in the league came as a decisive winner in a thrilling 3-2 comeback against Aston Villa. It marked the end of a barren run for both the player and the team in the league.

The Dane did, however, score five goals in six UEFA Champions League games for Manchester United.