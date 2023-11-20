“WTF, who is this guy?” - Cristiano Ronaldo responds to ex-teammate asking him for Ballon d’Or as gift

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to his former Sporting Lisbon teammate Fabio Paim asking him for a Ballon d'Or as a gift.

In a candid interview, Paim expressed a light-hearted wish, suggesting the Portuguese legend should gift him a Ballon d'Or. The interview caught the attention of Ronaldo on Instagram, and the Al-Nassr superstar expressed his astonishment in the comment section with the words:

“WTF, who is this guy?”

Ronaldo reacts to Paim's request for a Ballon d'Or.

Both players seemed poised for greatness while they were at the Sporting Lisbon academy, as the parallels between the duo were striking. Paim, much like Ronaldo, was lauded for his remarkable skills on the pitch. According to The Sun, his potential caught the eye of footballing giants such as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, Paim's path had unforeseen challenges, and his transition from a promising youngster to a professional athlete was marred by struggles. Unable to find his footing, Paim represented over twelve clubs in seven countries. However, he failed to leave a lasting impact at any.

His career further spiraled when, during a stint with Union 05 Kayl-Tetange in Luxembourg, he was dismissed for unprofessional behavior. Paim faced allegations of drug trafficking in 2019, although he was later acquitted of the charges.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, enjoyed remarkable success, moving from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United. After an impressive stint at Old Trafford, he moved to Real Madrid where he became a legend, breaking records and cementing his status as one of the best players in football history.

Ronaldo, now 38, plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia on a mega-money deal, having won five Ballon d'Ors across his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo's reign in Saudi Arabian football

Cristiano Ronaldo's transition to the Saudi League has been nothing short of a masterstroke.

In just 12 games, he has notched up an impressive tally of 13 goals and 7 assists. This remarkable output is a continuation of the form he has displayed since his arrival in the Middle East, following the termination of his contract with Manchester United.

Over 36 games, Ronaldo's contribution stands at a staggering 30 goals and 11 assists, numbers that would be the envy of players half his age. These figures, however, are merely the latest accomplishments in a career full of mind-boggling statistics.

Cristiano Ronaldo's total output across his career is a jaw-dropping 731 goals in 985 games. When his 234 assists are factored in, the Portuguese legend's contribution to his teams' offensive output is astronomical, with a combined total of 965 goals and assists in 985 games.