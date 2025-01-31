"Wtf this guy was good", "Treated like trash" - Fans unhappy as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr loan out Saudi star to SPL rivals

Al-Nassr fans took to X to express their displeasure at the club's decision to loan out Nawaf Alaqidi. The 24-year-old goalkeeper has left the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side to join Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Fateh until the end of the season.

The club confirmed the transfer on their official X handle, writing:

"#AlNassr can confirm that Nawaf Alaqidi has joined #AlFateh on a loan deal until the end of the season. Wishing him a good luck."

Alaqidi is a product of Al-Nassr's youth side. He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2019 and made his senior team debut in September 2021. In 2022, he went on a half-season loan to Al-Tai to gather more experience and have game time under his belt.

During the 2023-24 season, Alaqidi was Al-Nassr's first-choice goalkeeper for the first half of the season. However, he was handed a five-month suspension by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation for dissent and refusing to join the national team. This saw him miss the remainder of the campaign for the Knights of Najd, ultimately losing his position in the team.

The Saudi Arabian shot-stopper did not play a single minute for Stefano Pioli's side in the ongoing season before his loan transfer to Al-Fateh. Nevertheless, fans were not happy to see Alaqidi leave the club.

One fan reacted to the goalkeeper's transfer, writing on X:

"Wtf this guy was good."

"Am very hurt. My favorite GK has been treated like trash," a disappointed fan posted.

"Wtf are they doing," another fan questioned.

"I thought he wasnt leaving...?" yet another asked.

"Very wronged, a fan added.

In 41 appearances for the club, Alaqidi conceded 43 goals and kept 12 clean sheets. He has shared the pitch 35 times with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo set unprecedented record in Al-Nassr's recent league victory

Al-Nassr skipper Cristiano Ronaldo became the first and only player to reach 700 club victories in history (as per MARCA). The 39-year-old achieved this milestone after guiding his team to a 2-1 league victory over Al-Raed on Thursday (January 30).

Ronaldo notably bagged a goal and an assist in the win, recording his 15th goal and third assist in 17 league games this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner won 13 matches with Sporting CP and 215 matches across two spells for Manchester United. He also recorded 316 wins with Real Madrid, 91 victories with Juventus, and has won 66 matches with Al-Nassr so far.

