"Wtf was that", "Useless player" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate as he gets sent off in King's Cup final

Fans criticized Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate David Ospina, who was sent off in the King Cup of Champions final against Al-Hilal on May 31. The Colombian goalkeeper received a straight red card in the 56th minute of the match.

Al-Hilal opened their scoring just seven minutes into the final with Aleksandar Mitrović's goal. The Knights of the Najd failed to equalize in the first half of the match.

Ospina was then sent off in the 56th minute for denying a goalscoring opportunity for Al-Hilal. Fans flooded social media with posts expressing disappointment in David Ospina's performance. Some questioned the shot-stopper's decision to commit the foul when his team had already conceded a goal. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"useless player."

Another added:

"You'd think he'd have the experience NOT to handle the ball with his hands outside the penalty area. Wow"

"Ospina is a MORON," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"This gotta be the funniest shit ever"

Another wrote:

"This is too funny 😹😹😹"

"Ospina thinking, fuck our defense sucks, I'll do it myself hahaha," said another.

One user wrote:

"He sold us 😭😭"

While another wrote:

"We are domed"

David Ospina joined Al-Nassr in 2023 following his three-season tenure at Napoli. He has conceded 14 goals and maintained five clean sheets in 14 appearances across all competitions for Cristiano Ronaldo's side this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently broke the Saudi Pro League scoring record with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo recently broke the Saudi Pro League scoring record. The Portuguese icon became the highest goalscorer in a single season in the league's history. He broke the record after netting his 35th league goal of the season against Al-Ittihad on May 27 at Al-Awwal Stadium.

The 39-year-old forward opened the scoring for the Knights of the Najd with a left-footed goal just before the end of the first half (45+3'). After the beginning of the second half, he doubled the score with a header in the 69th minute.

This goal marked his 35th of the season, one more than what Abderrazak Hamdallah scored for Al-Nassr in the 2018-19 season. This is another addition to the list of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's records across multiple leagues.

Cristiano Ronaldo also achieved the milestone of becoming the first player in football history to win the Golden Boot in four different countries.