"Wtf is he doing there", "Many eyes on him tonight" - Fans react to Barcelona star's inclusion in XI for LaLiga clash against Sevilla

Barcelona fans are not impressed with Hansi Flick’s decision to include Ronald Araujo in the starting XI of their clash with Sevilla. The two sides will face off in LaLiga on Sunday, February 9, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Hansi Flick's team has been presented with the opportunity to close the gap between themselves and both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, following the 1-1 draw in the Madrid derby on Saturday. Ahead of Sunday's match, Barcelona sit in the third position in the league table, five points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Barca’s starting XI for their clash with Sevilla has been released. Ronald Araujo and Inigo Martinez have been deployed in the heart of the Catalans’ defense. Since returning from injury, Araujo has done more harm than good to the Blaugrana defense. He’s made a couple of errors that proved costly for the Catalan club and was an unused substitute in Barcelona’s last match.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The inclusion of the Uruguayan defender in the starting lineup didn’t sit well with Blaugrana fans. They expressed their dissatisfaction with the tactical setup on X (formerly Twitter).

An X user wrote:

''Wtf is Araujo doing there🥲😡Benching Cubarsi for wat''

Expand Tweet

Another tweeted:

''So many eyes on araujo tonight. hm.''

Expand Tweet

''If Araujo messes up today, it might just be over for him'' @CryPotato_eth wrote

''WTF is Araujo doing there ahead of Curbasi. This is the most obvious btts in history.'' @lekhitla_tente queried

What Hansi Flick Said ahead of Barcelona vs Sevilla tie

Hansi Flick addressed the media ahead of his side’s clash with Sevilla. The German manager said he is happy with the work of his whole squad and added that they would emerge victorious against García Pimienta’s men.

Flick said via the club’s website:

"The atmosphere is great but we have to play in our own style to get the win. First I will watch Barça Atlètic, then the derby. It will be a very interesting game, one of the best in Europe,"

On his Barcelona squad, he said:

"All the team is doing well. They are showing that and we are creating a lot of chances. Now we have a lot of players available and it's good to have fresh legs. I am very happy. There's a good atmosphere in the dressing room and that's key. They are all battling and that's great."

Flick further spoke about the various options he has in his squad, specifically mentioning Ferran Torres and Eric Garcia.

"Ferran can play in several different positions. I am really happy with his work. He's really professional and trains really well. He has confidence and that's good for the team.

"Eric Garcia is a very flexible player. He works well and he's happy, and we are too. I like working with his group of players. We have a lot of potential, more with players from La Masia," Flick concluded.

Barcelona could reduce the gap to the top of the table to two points with a win over Sevilla.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback