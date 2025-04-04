"Wtffff???? He's on bench????", "I have no hopes" - Al-Nassr fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo-led side name XI for Al-Hilal clash

Fans expressed their disappointment as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr didn't name midfielder Otavio in the starting XI for their Saudi Pro League trip to holders Al-Hilal on Friday (April 4).

Otavio, 30, has been a key player for Stefano Pioli's side this season, making four assists in 29 outings across competitions. That includes two assists in 19 games in the Saudi Pro League, where the Knights of Najd are third after 25 games, trailing leaders Al-Ittihad (61) by 10 points, while Al-Hilal (57) are second.

It's pertinent to note that Otavio has missed the last six league outings due to injury, suspected to be muscle fatigue, strain or a right hamstring tear. Nevertheless, fans are disappointed to see the Portugal international not starting the league game at Al-Hilal.

One fan tweeted:

"Where is Otavio and Laporte?"

Another chimed in:

"Wtffff???? Otaviooo on bench????"

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one posting:

"Otavio????!!"

Another wrote:

"At this point I just want this coach to get sacked for won't matter much even if we lose.... I have no hopes! Only hope is seeing him sacked"

One posted:

"Whenever you have confidence in Al-Nassr, they will disappoint you"

Another fan foresees a Ronaldo brace, tweeting:

"Ronaldo brace today"

The 40-year-old has scored in his last two league outings, with his team winning once.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is having a fine second full season with the Saudi Pro League giants, whom he joined in December 2022 on a free transfer after two decades in European football.

Following a 44-goal 2023-24 campaign - including a record 36 strikes in the league - Ronaldo has continued in a similar vein this season. In 33 games across competitions, he has contributed 28 goals and four assists. That includes 19 strikes and three assists in 24 games in the league, where Pioli's side have finished second in the last two campaigns.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also netted seven times in six outings in the AFC Champions League Elite, where the Knights of Najd face Yokohama FM in the quarter-final.

