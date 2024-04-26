Xabi Alonso keen on signing Real Madrid defender as he aims to strengthen Bayer Leverkusen for next season: Reports

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has penciled the name of Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin as one of his targets for the summer. The German champions are keen to strengthen the core of the squad that won them the Bundesliga this season through smart recruitment.

Alonso was responsible for revitalizing Bayer Leverkusen having joined them in a relegation battle just around 18 months ago. His success with the club has brought him to greater prominence, but he has decided against leaving the club for now.

Winning the Bundesliga once is one thing, but maintaining the same performance level is another thing for Xabi Alonso, who recognizes what that will take. This has fed into his decision to identify suitable transfer targets early, such as Los Blancos man Rafa Marin.

Marin, 21, emerged from the famed La Fabrica academy of Real Madrid but failed to break into the thoughts of manager Carlo Ancelotti. He was sent to spend the season on loan at Deportivo Alaves, where he has enjoyed an excellent campaign, and is expected to return to Los Blancos in the summer.

Bayer Leverkusen have indicated their interest in signing the Spain U-21 international, according to a report from El Nacional. Marin has, however, reportedly impressed enough to earn himself a first-team spot at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Real Madrid have a good history of developing young players with Bayer Leverkusen, with Dani Carvajal easily coming to mind. The Spaniard spent time in Germany before returning to become one of the best in the world in his position.

Rafa Marin has featured 31 times across all competitions for Alaves this season and has proven his worth as a top-level talent.

Real Madrid set to turn down opportunity to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker

Real Madrid are prepared to turn down an opportunity to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Iker Bravo, who is on loan at the club. Former Barcelona academy star Bravo has spent two seasons on loan at the Spanish giants but has failed to really impress.

Relevo reports that Bravo, who has a buy option clause in his loan contract with Los Blancos, is set to return to Germany in the summer. The Spanish giants have had him play under Raul Gonzalez and Alvaro Arbeloa in the youth teams, but remain unconvinced of his quality.

The 19-year-old striker will likely seek a permanent move away from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, seeing as they have multiple players ahead of him. The likes of Victor Boniface and Patrick Schick in Alonso's squad will not make it easy for Bravo to find a spot.