Xabi Alonso makes feelings clear about Real Madrid potentially facing Sergio Ramos and Monterrey in Club World Cup quarter-final

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has played down the talk of facing Sergio Ramos at the FIFA Club World Cup. The Spaniard wants to focus on Juventus and secure the win before considering the possibility of facing his former teammate.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Round of 16 clash against Juventus, Alonso admitted that he is happy that Ramos is still playing well despite his age. The Real Madrid manager added that he is hopeful they can face his former teammate and Monterrey, and said via Managing Madrid:

"First, we have to win. And hopefully I can answer your question in more detail. We've played many matches together and have a great friendship. I'm glad he's still performing well at his age... 39? 40? I don't know how old he is anymore. But I'm very happy that he's still going strong. Hopefully we could play against them in the quarter-finals."

Alonso has been handed a massive boost ahead of the Juventus clash as Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão are back in the Real Madrid squad. Speaking about the duo, he added:

"Both Dani and Éder will be in the squad tomorrow. It will be important for them and for the team. The bench plays a very important role when you see people of their calibre pushing for a place. For them to gain a competitive level will require more minutes. But when he's fit, Carva will be very important, and Militão too."

The manager also has Kylian Mbappe available after he missed the group stage after being hospitalized for gastroenteritis. While Alonso was unsure how many minutes Mbappe would play, he was confident that the Frenchman would get onto the pitch:

"He's fine. We talk every day. He's feeling better. We'll talk tomorrow morning and make a decision. [How many minutes?] Many. I don't know how many. But there are many chances that he'll play."

Real Madrid finished the group stage unbeaten and on top of the table. Sergio Ramos' CF Monterrey also finished unbeaten but drew twice and finished 2nd behind Inter Milan.

Real Madrid star wants to be the next Sergio Ramos

Dean Huijsen spoke to Diario AS in June and revealed that Sergio Ramos was his idol. The defender wants to be like the Real Madrid legend and build his career in a similar way. He said via ESPN:

"I try to aspire to be like Sergio Ramos. He's my idol. For me, he's very complete, he had everything. In terms of leadership, goalscoring, personality, character."

Dean Huijsen has played all three FIFA World Cup group stage matches and impressed. He has quickly formed a good partnership with Raul Asencio and Antonio Rudiger at the club.

