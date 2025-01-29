Xabi Alonso makes personal demands to Real Madrid before making Los Blancos switch: Reports

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has made a personal demand to Spanish giants Real Madrid before he agrees to join as their head coach. The Spaniard has claimed that he would only consider a move to the Santiago Bernabeu if current manager Carlo Ancelotti departs the club on mutual terms.

After coaching LaLiga side Real Sociedad's B team for three years, Alonso took on his first senior head coaching role with Die Werkself in 2022. Although he floundered initially, flirting briefly with relegation from the Bundesliga in the 2022-23 campaign, his second season truly established him as a world-class manager.

In the 2023-24 season, he masterminded Leverkusen to an invincible Bundesliga title (28 wins, six draws). He also led his side to the DFB-Pokal title and the final of the UEFA Europa League, losing the latter 3-0 to Italian side Atalanta.

Trending

He has followed his impressive campaign up with more consistency in the ongoing 2024-25 campaign. Leverkusen sits second in the Bundesliga (six points behind Bayern Munich), are on track to make the UEFA Champions League knockouts, and are in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals.

After an unnaturally poor string of results in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign, Real Madrid showcased great interest in replacing Ancelotti with Alonso. The Italian's current contract with Los Blancos lasts until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Expand Tweet

Initially, rumors were rife about the Merengues' eagerness to bring Alonso in at the end of the season. However, the Spanish tactician's reported unwillingness to join if Ancelotti gets the sack has thrown a spanner into Real Madrid's works.

"There is no doubt" - Carlo Ancelotti makes claim about Real Madrid coaching role amid Xabi Alonso links

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has stated that there is 'no doubt' about his job security at the moment. Amid rumors claiming that Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is being considered as his successor, the 65-year-old said that both he and the club are on the same page.

Alonso, who has six goals and 31 assists in 236 appearances for Real across all competitions between 2009 and 2014, is widely believed to be Ancelotti's natural successor. However, the Italian rubbished any possibility of a move at the moment, asserting that the record 15-time UCL winners are only focused on the present.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday (January 28), Ancelotti said (via Football Espana h/t Diario AS):

"I think so, there is no doubt (that I will stay). The club and I want to continue for as long as possible. If something strange happens, there may be changes, as usually happens in football. But for now we are fine, with confidence between us, both me with the club, and the club with me. But we don't have our sights set on a year from now, but to have a good season. We're fine."

Up next, Real Madrid will take on Stade Brestois 29 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, January 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback