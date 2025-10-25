Xabi Alonso responds when asked about Lamine Yamal accusing Real Madrid of ‘stealing’ ahead of El Clasico vs Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has commented after Barcelona's Lamine Yamal claimed that Los Blancos 'steal and then complain'. The Spaniard is not interested in responding to the teenager in the press; instead, he wants his players to do it on the pitch.

Speaking on Ibai Llanos’ Twitch stream this week ahead of El Clasico, Yamal claimed that Real Madrid complain a lot, and hinted that they cheat on the pitch. He recalled the 4-0 win at Bernabeu last season and said (via Managing Madrid):

“They [Real Madrid] steal, they complain… of course they do. Last time I went to the Bernabéu, we won 0-4.”

Alonso was asked about the comment in the press conference and the manager was quick to brush it aside. He was unwilling to get into a verbal to-and-fro with the teenager and said (via Madrid Xtra):

“Lamine Yamal’s statements? I will not get into that. What matters is how we play tomorrow.”

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta also spoke about Yamal's comments, claiming they elevate the competition between the two clubs. He believes the match is bound to be a special one and will be even better now.

He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“It’s a comment to add a little spice to the Clásico. Beyond the comments or not, it will be a spectacular match. We’ll see what happens. A lot of importance is always given to what is said, especially if it’s before a match like this. I’m not very up to date with the news either. Some people will say it’s to warm up the match and others won’t like it, but what really matters is what happens in those 90 minutes.”

Barcelona are two points behind Real Madrid in the table and need a win to move ahead of Los Blancos. A loss would see them slip five points behind Xabi Alonso's side, but they will remain second in the table.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has urged fans not to take Lamine Yamal's comments too seriously, reminding them that he is a teenager. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Let’s accept Lamine as he is. Obviously, he’ll gain experience; no one is the same at 18 as at 38. As for the criticism from Madrid. It’s understandable. They’d love to have a Lamine of their own."

Real Madrid host Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday, October 26.

