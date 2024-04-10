Xabi Alonso reveals stance on working in the Premier League in the future following Liverpool snub

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has left the door open for a move to the Premier League and Liverpool in the future. His focus is currently on what is on his plate right now, and will only think about a move when the opportunity arrives.

Speaking to the media ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's clash against West Ham United in the UEFA Europa League, the Spaniard admitted that he was not ruling out a move to England. He said:

"You never know… At the moment I have enough on my plate to think about, but I'm still young as a coach and for sure it's a nice opportunity."

Jurgen Klopp praised the former Liverpool player after the decision to stay at Leverkusen was announced and said:

"He is doing an incredible job there. They have a great team and will probably keep the team together. I understand that he wants to do that. For the other stuff, nothing I have to say about that to be honest."

Bayern Munich were also reportedly keen on appointing Alonso as their next manager. However, they have turned their attention to Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann following the snub.

Why did Xabi Alonso reject Liverpool and Bayern Munich?

Xabi Alonso has been on an unbeaten run with Bayer Leverkusen this season and is one win away from sealing the Bundesliga title. His side are 16 points clear with six matches left this season.

Speaking to the media after reportedly making his decision to reject Liverpool and Bayern Munich, Alonso said:

"My job at Bayer is not over. I want to help the club, help the players to develop, the board is great… it's all fantastic here. I'm still [a] young coach but I think this is the best decision for my future. I took my time and I'm sure about that. I'm grateful to Bayer and the board, the players, the fans. I feel that this is the best way, to continue together. I have also informed the players, it's true. My deadline was this week, it's [a] matter of respect. Now everything is clear."

He added:

"I'm not gonna comment about Liverpool or Bayern. These are big clubs and I've strong links with them but I'm in the place where I want to be. It's not time to decide my future now, I want to develop at Bayer Leverkusen."

Chelsea and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in the Spanish coach.

