Xabi Alonso wants Real Madrid to make more signings; club unlikely to do so for one key reason: Reports

By Okenna Okere
Modified Aug 12, 2025 18:48 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain - Real Madrid - Source: Getty
According to journalist Mario Cortegana (via Madrid Zone on X), Real Madrid might be unable to secure another major transfer this summer despite Xabi Alonso’s desire for more signings. Los Blancos have already added Trent Alexander-Arnold (€10m), Dean Huijsen (€62.5m), Alvaro Carreras (€50m), and Franco Mastantuono (€45m) to their squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen joined the Spanish giants before the 2025 Club World Cup from Liverpool and Bournemouth, respectively. Carreras and Mastantuono were roped in after representing Benfica and River Plate, respectively, at the revamped tournament, which was held in the United States.

Notably, Los Blancos were eliminated in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup after a 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The tournament was Alonso’s major opportunity to assess his squad ahead of the new season, as Madrid have arranged only one pre-season game (versus WSG Tirol) due to the hectic calendar.

As per the aforementioned source, Alonso is not yet satisfied with his squad’s capacity and wants more signings to be made. However, Real Madrid might be unable to rope in more players as each position in the squad is already covered by two players. Additionally, the club’s 25-player slot in LaLiga is exhausted, with no player wanting to leave this summer.

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Liverpool's centre-back Ibrahima Konate, whose future at Anfield remains unsettled. They have also been linked with a move for Porto teenage sensation, Rodrigo Mora.

Real Madrid star reacts on social media amid link to Premier League giants

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo seemed to pledge his loyalty to the club amid multiple reports linking him with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The 24-year-old’s future has been subject to speculation since the end of the 2024-25 season.

Rodrygo fell out of favour with former manager Carlo Ancelotti and was sparingly deployed by Xabi Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup. This led to speculations that his time at Madrid might be nearing an end. Since then, the Brazilian has been linked to multiple clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and, most recently, Manchester City.

However, there have also been claims that Rodrygo is keen to remain with Los Blancos and fight for his place in Alonso’s setup. The right-winger appeared to justify this claim with his recent post on social media.

Ahead of Madrid's pre-season friendly with Austrian side WSG Tirol on Tuesday, August 12, Rodrygo posted an image advertising the clash with the caption:

“Hala Madrid”, alongside a white heart emoji.
Real Madrid are reportedly not eager to part ways with the former Santos star and have set a reported fee of €100 million for his services. Rodrygo has been a key player for Los Blancos, registering 68 goals and 51 assists in 270 games across competitions

