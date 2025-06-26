“Xabi was speaking English” - Florian Wirtz reveals how Xabi Alonso reacted to news of him joining Liverpool

Liverpool's new signing, Florian Wirtz, has revealed how his former coach Xabi Alonso reacted when it was announced that he would move to Anfield. Alonso, who successfully worked with Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen, is credited with developing the German attacking midfielder.

As per Rousing The Kop, Wirtz mentioned that Alonso was delighted that he was signing for Arne Slot's side. Alonso, a former Red, is now Real Madrid's head coach and was reportedly inclined towards bringing Wirtz over to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, these plans had to be dropped after Wirtz said he wanted to go to Anfield.

“Xabi was speaking English. He was very happy that I’m coming here. Because he was telling me he also came at 22 [years old] to Liverpool,” Wirtz said.

Wirtz had an incredible season with Bayer Leverkusen in 2024-25, netting 16 times and bagging 14 assists in 45 matches across all competitions. He won the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Super Cup during his time with the German club.

Alonso, who was a vital member of the Liverpool side that won the UEFA Champions League in 2004-05 and the FA Cup the following season, would have been disappointed not to work with Wirtz at Real Madrid.

Wirtz's signing is bound to please Liverpool fans, as he will be expected to play a crucial part for the club for many years to come. At 22, Wirtz is in the prime of his career and has already won 31 caps for the Germany national team, scoring seven times. He can play with equal fluidity on the wings, as well as up front occasionally.

Liverpool have been linked with Milos Kerkez

After having made two major signings this summer window (Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong), Liverpool seem to have set their eyes on Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez. Reports claim that manager Arne Slot is a big admirer of the fullback (via Liverpool.com).

The Hungary international's arrival at Anfield will potentially signal a transition from old warhorse Andrew Robertson, who has served the club faithfully for many years. Kerkez is noted for his pace on the wings, as well as his crossing abilities.

Kerkez, who has won 23 caps for the Hungary national team, had a good season with Bournemouth, playing 41 matches across all competitions. He scored two goals and also bagged five assists. The Cherries finished ninth in the league.

