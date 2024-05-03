Xavi comments on Robert Lewandowski's future at Barcelona amid exit links

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has commented on Robert Lewandowski's future at the club amid rumors that the forward is set to leave Camp Nou.

Lewandowski has struggled in recent times, scoring 16 goals in 30 La Liga games. While this could be impressive for other strikers, the Polish forward has gained popularity as one of the best sharpshooters in the world, and he has failed to meet expectations this season. His output also remains poor compared to the previous season, where he hit 23 La Liga goals in 34 games, winning the Pichichi.

This has led to rumors that he could leave for Saudi Arabia, with the forward reportedly receiving a €100 million per year salary offer to make the switch (via Forbes).

Xavi Hernandez was asked about Lewandowksi's future ahead of the match against Girona, and the manager told the press (via SPORT):

"We value Robert a lot. We will decide about the future when the season ends. Lewy has a contract."

Robert Lewandowski, himself, has expressed his happiness at Barcelona, telling SPORT BILD (via GOAL):

"Saying goodbye [to Barcelona] is definitely out of the question for me [this summer]... I haven't bothered with [Saudi Arabia] for a second so far. Neither Saudi Arabia nor to the USA."

Xavi discusses Barcelona defender's struggles and exit rumors

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has addressed rumors linking Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo with a summer departure from Blaugrana. The defender is reportedly set to leave the Catalan giants in the summer, with Manchester United particularly noted as interested (via Manchester Evening News).

Xavi has denied any truth to these rumors, while the defender has done well to establish himself as one of the best players in his position worldwide. However, Araujo has made some major mistakes in recent games, including getting sent off against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

However, the Uruguayan has grown in leaps and bounds under Xavi and is likely a cornerstone of his plans for the final year of his contract.

Speaking in his recent press conference about Araujo, Xavi said (via SPORT):

"I don't think the renewal is the reason. He is a strong guy. Football is a game of mistakes and we have to minimize them. Many times he has saved us, they are mistakes that have happened not only with Ronald."

It, however, remains to be seen what happens with the defender’s future. Barcelona are famously on shaky financial ground and might be unable to turn down a juicy offer for his services despite Xavi’s wishes.