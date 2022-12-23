"Xavi counts on him" - Joan Laporta admits he wants Barcelona star to stay amid talk of Camp Nou exit

Star midfielder Sergio Busquets is currently on the last year of his contract with La Liga giants Barcelona. A long-term servant of the club, Busquets is the current captain of Xavi's team. However, the 34-year-old is reaching the tail end of his career and might be on his way out to Major League Soccer (MLS).

Busquets recently announced his retirement from international football as well. The decision came after Spain were eliminated from the round of 16 of the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They suffered a 0-3 loss in the penalty shootout against Morocco.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta, however, is still an admirer of the midfield maestro. He is hopeful that Busquets will at least extend his stay at the Catalan club until the end of the season. He also added that Xavi counts on the player a lot. Laporta said:

"Sergio Busquets? Xavi counts on him and is in favour of him continuing, I really hope Busquets stays until the end of the season, but of course, it’s up to him. I know about MLS links but it’s Sergio’s decision.”

Since making his debut for Barcelona's senior team in 2008, Busquets has made 696 appearances for the Blaugranas. He has won every single trophy to be won during his illustrious professional career for club and country.

Busquets has been a one-club man through and through. His presence was crucial to the Catalan club's success. However, his time might very well be coming to an end soon.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke about Lionel Messi's potential return

Lionel Messi of Barcelona Press Conference

Lionel Messi recently won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina. His contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire next summer and Barcelona are keen to bring their greatest-ever player back to the club.

There have been several reports going around about Messi potentially returning to La Liga. Messi scored an unbelievable 672 goals for the Blaugrana in all competitions before parting ways in 2021 due to financial crisis.

Despite reports going around. Joan Laporta is aware that it won't be a straightforward move to bring Messi back. He said (via Barca Universal):

"On the subject of Messi, we can’t generate expectations. Messi is a PSG player and has a contract with them. He has won the World Cup and the Culés have been very happy. What I don’t want to do is generate expectations that at the moment are very difficult."

He further added:

“For us he is the best player of all time, we have had him here and I am convinced that in his heart he is a Culé and will always be linked to Barça. Whether or not he comes back as a player, at the moment he is at PSG and we would very much love him to come back one day, but we’ll see."

Messi had a superlative campaign in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games. He also won the Golden Ball award for his performances throughout the tournament.

