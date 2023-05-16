Xavi desperate to sign Spanish midfielder as a replacement for Sergio Busquets: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly looking to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as the heir to Sergio Busquets. The long-serving club legend announced that he would be leaving the Camp Nou after 15 years at the end of the season.

According to Barca Universal, Xavi is highly interested in signing Zubimendi as a replacement for Busquets. The 24-year-old Spaniard has been the subject of interest from many clubs, including Premier League giants Arsenal, who tried to strike a deal for him in the January transfer window.

Despite the interest, Zubimendi has expressed his desire to stay at La Real. He recently signed a contract extension that will keep him at his boyhood club until the summer of 2027. When rumors swirled that he would leave the club in the winter, he said in an interview to Spanish outlet Sport:

"Rumors, rumors, because I told my manager that I didn't want to hear anything, especially in winter," Zubimendi said, when asked about the links with Arsenal. "Leaving Real Sociedad with the season we are having would be illogical. Here I am very happy."

"I look forward to a quiet summer. Like the others and nothing," he added.

Barcelona are looking to reach an agreement for the player at a price lower than his release clause of around €60 million. Amidst their financial troubles, the Blaugrana have offered full-back Sergino Dest in exchange to Real Sociedad. The American full-back has struggled for game time since joining AC Milan on loan.

The report adds that Barcelona are also considering signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. The Portuguese midfielder has long been linked with the Catalan side, but Xavi is believed to favor signing Zubimendi instead.

Barcelona looking to give game time to fringe players

Inaki Pena is among players set to get some game time.

Having clinched the La Liga title, Barcelona are looking to rotate their squad in upcoming league games. According to Javi Miguel of AS, the Blaugrana are looking to give game time to the likes of backup goalkeeper Inaki Pena, midfielders Pablo Torre and Franck Kessie as well as defender Eric Garcia.

With Marc-Andre ter Stegen guaranteed to win the Zamora trophy for most clean sheets in a season, Pena could start between the sticks for Xavi's side.

Barca have conceded 13 goals all season and with just four games remaining, they are looking to break the record set by Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in 2004-05. The Blues conceded only 15 goals on their way to the league title that season.

