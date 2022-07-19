"Xavi gave us 6 names, I hope Cules will enjoy" - Laporta names the position Barcelona need to strengthen after Lewandowski's arrival

Having wrapped up Robert Lewandowski’s long-awaited transfer to Camp Nou, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that the club will now focus on reinforcing their backline.

Barcelona, who failed to renew Lionel Messi’s contract last year due to the salary cap enforced upon them by La Liga, have signed some top players this summer.

Free agents Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen have joined the club from AC Milan and Chelsea, respectively. Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) and Raphinha (Leeds United) have also been brought in, with the club paying a total of €103 million for their services.

In addition to the new arrivals, the club have also given Ousmane Dembele a new three-year contract, thus securing their attack for the foreseeable future.

Laporta and Co. have clearly been quite active in the transfer window this season, and they are admittedly not done yet.

As confirmed by the president, Barcelona will strengthen their defense this summer, and Xavi has already submitted a list of players that interest him. Giving the latest on the matter, Laporta told TUDN (via Barca Universal):

"It's now time to strengthen our defense. I can't give names, but we will strengthen our defense. Xavi gave us 6 names, and I hope the Cules will enjoy."

Barcelona finished second in La Liga last season, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. They were also eliminated from the Champions League group stage and Copa del Rey round of 16.

Joan Laporta reveals the philosophy Xavi is trying to instill at Barcelona

Throughout their decorated history, Barca have had a penchant for playing an engaging brand of football. Xavi, who happens to be one of their greatest ever midfielders, is trying to bring the charisma back to the club.

According to Laporta, Xavi’s Barca is like an "orchestra," one that is gradually starting to take shape. Dissecting his coach's philosophy, Laporta said:

"Pressure, passion, possession. That is what Xavi is trying to implement at Barça.

"With the young players and the experienced ones, look at this team starting to take shape. Everything has to be synchronized and coordinated. It's an orchestra with Xavi directing."

