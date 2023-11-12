"Xavi heard us", "Masterclass incoming" - Barcelona fans react as star man returns to the starting lineup to face Alaves

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has overhauled the starting lineup for their clash against Alaves on Sunday (November 12) following a disappointing loss to Shakhtar Donetsk. The most significant change sees Pedri returning to the first team, marking his first start in nearly three months. This has seen the club's fans react excitedly on social media.

Pedri's entrance into the midfield alongside Fermin Lopez and Ilkay Gundogan also involves replacing Oriol Romeu and the suspended Gavi. The attack sees a fresh duo, with Lamine Yamal and Joao Felix stepping in for Raphinha and Ferran Torres. Defensively, Jules Kounde and Inigo Martinez are taking over from Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso.

Barcelona's recent form has been a concern, with two losses in their last three games across all competitions. They have put in lackluster performance over the 270 minutes. The team is under pressure to not only secure a victory against Alaves but also to deliver a convincing performance.

The fans, buoyed by Pedri's inclusion in the starting lineup, have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their enthusiasm with tweets. One fan wrote:

"Omds Xavi heard us. Gundo - Pedri and Fermin midfield with lamine starting"

Another fan wrote:

"Pedri masterclass incoming, we will be there"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Barcelona manager Xavi rallies troops amidst challenging times

In the wake of consecutive defeats and a lackluster win against Real Sociedad, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has issued a rallying call for a strong response. The recent string of underwhelming performances has prompted the manager to seek tactical changes and a unified effort from his squad.

Xavi, addressing the media before the Alaves game, said (via GOAL):

"I think it’s time to tweak things and come up with some variation. It’s time for the coach and the players to reunite. We must restore order. We played a bad game in Hamburg but the attitude has never been lacking. There’s a very healthy group, we’re a family and we’re on the right track. This team really wants to win."

This call to action follows recent "crisis talks" at the Barcelona training ground, sparked by the team's faltering form. Xavi conceded that recent performances haven't been up to par. However, he refuted the idea of deep-rooted problems within the club, reinforcing a sense of optimism and determination to turn the tide.

Barcelona lost in the UEFA Champions League to Shakhtar Donetsk, having also lost to Real Madrid in their recent La Liga El Clasico. They will be hoping they can turn things around as they sit in third place, five points behind Madrid in second.