"Xavi has lost it," "Another loss" - Barcelona fans left 'disgusted' as star player benched for crucial UCL fixture against Porto

As Barcelona gear up to secure a spot in the Champions League round of 16, there's a wave of discontent among fans. This is due to Xavi's decision to bench star player Alejandro Balde for their crucial match against Porto, which will take place at the Olympic Saint Montjuic.

Following a lackluster 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga over the weekend, Barca's hopes are pinned on an improved performance in this match.

Xavi, keen to shake off the shadows of their Shakhtar Donetsk defeat in the Champions League, has tweaked the starting lineup.

The defense has seen Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde reinstated, while Inigo Martinez and Joao Cancelo hold their spots. Goalkeeper Inaki Pena has stepped in for the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The midfield has seen a return of Ilkay Gundogan, alongside a recently recovered Frenkie de Jong and Pedri. However, the frontline has been notably reshuffled. Joao Felix has replaced Ferran Torres on the left, and Raphinha has stepped in for Lamine Yamal, with Robert Lewandowski leading as the no. 9.

Despite these strategic changes, the decision to bench Alejandro Balde has sparked widespread dissatisfaction. Notable for his attacking threat in recent games this season, Balde's absence didn't sit well with supporters, who took to Twitter to express their dismay. One fan stated:

Another fan predicted:

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Champions League qualification hangs in the balance for Barcelona

The Blaugrana stand on the edge of uncertainty in their Champions League campaign. Their defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk on November 7, a narrow 1-0 loss, has intensified the pressure on the La Liga titans. This result has thrown Group H into a tight race, with Barca's lead far from secure.

Currently topping Group H, Barcelona's position is precarious, having the same number of points - nine - with Porto, their closest contenders. Shakhtar Donetsk, lurking just two points behind, adds to the mounting tension.

The stakes are understandably high for the Catalans in their upcoming clash: a victory would secure their passage to the last-16. While a draw might suffice, it would be contingent on Shakhtar's performance against Royal Antwerp.

A loss, however, could spell disaster, especially if Shakhtar triumph over Antwerp. Such a scenario would leave Barcelona and Shakhtar neck and neck with nine points each as they head into the final matchday.

There's also Xavi's personal record as a manager in the Champions League to be worried about. The 43-year-old coach is yet to shepherd Barcelona past the group stage in his tenure, amplifying the pressure on him to alter this course.