Xavi wants Argentine star signed in January to bolster Barcelona midfield - Reports

As the new La Liga season unfolds, FC Barcelona is already setting its sights on reinforcements for the upcoming January transfer window. One name that has surfaced prominently in recent speculations is that of Argentina and Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

Intriguingly, Rodriguez featured as a substitute against Barcelona when Real Betis faced off against the Catalan giants on Saturday, 16 September. The match ended with Barcelona securing an emphatic 5-0 win, propelling them to the top spot in La Liga, while Betis languish in the ninth place.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder has been on Barcelona's radar for a while now, and the club's interest is intensifying, as per journalist Ferran Correas. With Rodriguez's contract set to expire in June of next year, the Catalan giants see a prime opportunity to secure his services on a potential bargain deal.

Rodriguez, who clinched the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar last year, has been a pivotal figure at Real Betis. However, ongoing negotiations regarding a contract renewal with Betis have hit an impasse, making his future uncertain.

Reports suggest that Betis may be open to selling Rodriguez in January if a new deal isn't reached. Under coach Xavi Hernandez's guidance, the Blaugrana are keen to bolster their midfield options, especially in the defensive role, where they lack a natural alternative for their Spanish maestro.

One significant factor in Barca's interest is the financial aspect. The club must adhere to Financial Fair Play regulations, prioritizing cost-effective signings. Rodriguez fits the bill perfectly and is potentially available for a reduced fee in January or on a pre-contract agreement.

However, it remains to be seen whether financial arrangements and negotiations with Betis can pave the way for the Argentine star to reinforce the Barca midfield.

Barcelona eyeing move for Jadon Sancho amid Manchester United exile - Report

Barcelona has reportedly set their sights on Jadon Sancho as the England international continues to face exile from Manchester United's first-team squad. According to SPORT, the Catalan club closely monitors Sancho's situation following a public dispute with manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho's absence from the first-team squad stems from his refusal to apologize for comments in which he questioned the manager's honesty regarding his omission from the match-day squad vs. Arsenal. Ten Hag had earlier said Sancho had not met training standards leading up to the fixture on Sunday, September 3.

With the 23-year-old winger's future at Old Trafford in doubt, Barcelona are considering a move to bring him to the Camp Nou. Sancho has appeared in 82 games for United, contributing 12 goals and six assists. But his falling out of favor with the manager has opened the door for a potential transfer to the La Liga giants.