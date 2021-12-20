Xavi wants Barcelona's two main attacking targets to be snapped up by January 12: Reports 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly identified Edinson Cavani and Ferran Torres as the club's striker targets in January. He is also reported to be pushing to have both strikers available to him before the 2021-22 Super Cup begins on January 12, 2022.

Barcelona have recently been linked with various other forwards including Raheem Sterling, Dusan Vlahovic, Erling Haaland. However, Ferran Torres and Edinson Cavani seem the most likely to join in January.

Ferran Torres has made just seven appearances for Manchester City this season in all competitions and has scored three goals and provided one assist. The Spaniard is reported to already have a verbal agreement with Barcelona. He is likely to be secured by the club if they match Manchester City's asking price for the forward.

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani has had an injury-laden season so far. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United this season hasn't helped the Uruguayan either. He has made just eight appearances this season, scoring just one goal.

Signing him could be a bit trickier for Barcelona as Cavani is believed to have suitors from other clubs as well. This includes the likes of Corinthians and Boca Juniors. Cavani's contract is expiring next summer which means that Blaugrana can get him at a cut-price.

Xavi's Barcelona preparing for 2021-22 Super Cup

This season has been dwindling fast for Xavi and Co. Barcelona currently sit in seventh place in the La Liga table, 16 points off Real Madrid at the top of the table. They are out of the Champions League as well after an abysmal performance in the group stage.

As a result, the 2021-22 Super Cup brings a great opportunity for the Blaugrana to get their hands on some silverware this season.

It is a four-team competition comprising of the winners and runners-up of La Liga and Copa del Rey from the previous season. This season includes winners of the Copa del Rey Athletic Bilbao and runners-up Barcelona. The other two teams in the competition are La Liga winners Atletico Madrid and runners-up Real Madrid.

Even though Real Madrid are favorites to win the competition, Barcelona would like to believe they can produce a couple of good games. If they add Ferran Torres and Edinson Cavani to their squad, they might even be able to win the competition.

