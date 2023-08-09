"Yamal is the new Messi" "Don't sleep on Fati" - Twitter explodes as Barcelona stage late fightback to beat Tottenham 4-2

Fans online have reacted to Barcelona's 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on August 8.

The Blaugrana hosted the Premier League side in both clubs' final pre-season friendly. The hosts started brilliantly as Robert Lewandowski scored via a Raphina cross in the third minute.

Tottenham, however, grew into the game and took the lead courtesy of a brace by young midfielder Oliver Skipp. He finished brilliantly from close range in the 24th minute before putting Spurs in the lead in the 36th minute via a header.

Both sides had chances to score in the second half but it took until the 81st minute for Ferran Torres to equalize for Barcelona. Ansu Fati and Abde Ezzalzouli scored in the 90th and the 90+3rd minute to complete the scoring.

It was an excellent match, with both sides making 14 attempts on goal. Barca, however, had eight shots on goal in comparison to Spurs' six. The hosts also maintained 56% possession.

Fans online reacted to the game, heaping praise on some youngsters like Lamine Yamal and Ansu Fati. Both players came on in the second half for Barcelona and changed the game in their favor.

One fan likened Yamal to legend Lionel Messi, tweeting:

""Lamine Yamal is the new Messi."

The fan wrote:

"Don't sleep on Fati."

Here are some more fan reactions to the game:

Suresh Nair @Suresh_Nair_23 @BarcaUniversal You don’t have to go out and buy anyone when you have so many in house talents

Toyor @toyor_pr .



Abde and Ansu should be kept



Eric Garcia and Roberto should be sold to Al Hilal @BarcaUniversal Yamal is a real gemAbde and Ansu should be keptEric Garcia and Roberto should be sold to Al Hilal

Lewy @lewy1x @BarcaUniversal yamal is gonna get future stars card on fifa

Nova 𓃵 @CuleKaioNova @BarcaUniversal Our B team > A team

When Barcelona Xavi likened Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi

Barcelona's famed La Masia academy is known for producing some of the best talents over the years. The likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Andres Iniesta all came through Barca's academy.

They continue to produce some immense talent like Gavi and Alejandro Balde. A new addition to this list is Lamine Yamal. The 16-year-old put in an immense shift against Tottenham on Tuesday after coming on for Eric Garcia in the 80th minute.

He set up Ferran Torres for the equalizer and caused Spurs left-back Sergio Reguilon a lot of issues.

Yamal made his senior debut for Barcelona when he was 15 in a 4-0 La Liga win over Real Betis in April. After the game, manager Xavi had heaped praise on the Spaniard, comparing him to Messi, saying (via Goal):

"I told him to try things and he did. At 15 years old, just imagine it... He is special and he could have even scored tonight, but [Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva] saved."

He added:

"He played with confidence and he showed what he is about. He has no fear and bags of talent. Some of his passes in the final third were really good."

Yamal will now look to get more opportunities in the first team in the upcoming campaign. Barcelona begin their La Liga title defense against Getafe away on August 13.