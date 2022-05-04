"Yeah, absolutely" - Noel Whelan tips Liverpool veteran to become future manager at the club

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has tipped veteran Liverpool midfielder James Milner to step into management. Whelan has suggested that Milner has everything it takes to become a brilliant coach and eventually a manager.

As per The Telegraph, the 36-year-old has been offered a one-year contract extension by the Merseysiders. The report claims that Milner looks likely to extend his stay on Merseyside while collecting his coaching badges.

Whelan has claimed that Milner has everything in his locker to become successful in his coaching career. The 36-year-old's experience, commitment and desire makes him a great future manager, as per Whelan. The 47-year-old told Football Insider:

“Yeah, absolutely. He’s got those mannerisms about him. You can see him going straight into the coaching side of things, and maybe even managing later on.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Jurgen Klopp on James Milner: "He’s a role model. I told him nothing we have achieved in the last few years would have happened without James Milner. Whether he is on the pitch or not. That’s because he sets standards in a way not a lot of people can." Jurgen Klopp on James Milner: "He’s a role model. I told him nothing we have achieved in the last few years would have happened without James Milner. Whether he is on the pitch or not. That’s because he sets standards in a way not a lot of people can." https://t.co/MvnMLpLcGK

“He’s got that love and that desire for the game, and you can see it through the way he plays and the intelligence he brings with his play."

Whelan has insisted that Milner is a model professional for aspiring young footballers.

He has further suggested that the former Manchester City midfielder could become the manager of Liverpool or his boyhood club Leeds United in the future. Whelan added:

“I think the younger players will already be looking up to him. He’s definitely got the attitude you need to control big games, big names, and high emotions.

“I’d love to see him in management – whether that’s at Liverpool or Leeds.”

James Milner has featured 36 times in all competitions for the Reds this campaign and most of those have been from the bench. The 36-year-old is one of Jurgen Klopp's most trusted and reliable operators who has helped Liverpool see out many games after being brought on late.

With his enormous experience at the highest level and having played under Klopp for so many years, Milner could certainly become a great manager once he hangs up his boots.

Liverpool's dream chase for quadruple goes on

Liverpool's chase for an unprecedented quadruple goes on even though Villarreal tested their mettle on Tuesday. Unai Emery's side gave the Reds a run for their money, taking a 2-0 first-half lead in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Have a great day, Reds 🥰 A special night in VillarrealHave a great day, Reds 🥰 A special night in Villarreal 💫Have a great day, Reds 🥰 https://t.co/ku3tYZDb2n

However, Klopp's side came back in style in the second half to win the game 3-2 and the semi-final 5-2 on aggregate. It's truly remarkable that the Reds are going to play every single game they could have possibly played this campaign.

Whether they can win all four trophies remains to be seen, but this season will definitely be cherished by the fans for many years to come.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava