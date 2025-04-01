“Yeah, has to be” - Morgan Rogers backs England to build national team around Real Madrid star

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers believes England should build the national team around Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham. The 21-year-old has been outstanding since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2023 from Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham is now an integral part of the LaLiga giants' starting XI, and has registered 35 goals and 24 assists from 82 games across competitions. Last season, the Englishman played a key role in Los Blancos' league and Champions League double.

Bellingham also powered the Three Lions to the Euro 2024 final last summer, but came up short against Spain. The Real Madrid man started every game for his nation at the tournament, even chipping in with two goals and an assist.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Xtra, Rogers insisted that English should build around Bellingham for the next decade.

“Is Jude Bellingham the player England will build around for the next decade? Yeah, has to be,” said Rogers.

Bellingham has appeared 42 times for England's senior side in his career, registering six goals and 10 assists. He is already being tipped to become the future Three Lions skipper.

The Englishman rose through the ranks at Birmingham City, where he earned promotion to the first team as a 16-year-old. He was so impressive that clubs soon lined up for his signature, although Borussia Dortmund won the race in 2020. Bellingham eventually moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 for a reported £88.5m fee.

Will Real Madrid sign Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer?

Jude Bellingham is believed to be a close friend of Trent Alexander-Arnold

Arne Slot has remained coy about Trent Alexander-Arnold's possible move away from Liverpool. The Englishman's contract expires this summer and he is heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

It is believed that Los Blancos want the 26-year-old as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal. The Reds have tried to tie him down to a new deal without success so far.

Speaking recently, as cited by Sky Sports, Slot insisted that there has been no change in the player's behavior.

"There has been no change at all in his behaviour or the way we look at things. Nothing has changed at all. No, not for us, not for me. I've worked with these three players for almost eight or nine months now, and the same situation is still there. The outside world doesn't know what's going to happen," said Slot.

Alexander-Arnold's close bond with Jude Bellingham has further fueled speculation of a move to Real Madrid.

