Fans have hit out at Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino as Lionel Messi won't be able to help his side win the US Open Cup tonight (September 28).

The Herons have announced their squad to take on Houston Dynamo in the final at DRV PNK Stadium tonight. However, the game has come too soon for Messi who has aggravated a previous muscle injury.

Lionel Messi returned from the international break in Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Toronto FC (September 21). However, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner only lasted 37 minutes before picking up a knock.

Martino suggested that he would make a last-minute decision over Messi's availability before the final. He said (via 90min):

"We will wait until tomorrow. Jordi is difficult but with Messi we will wait until tomorrow... It could take 90 or 120 minutes, but if it's another game we wouldn't risk it. We are not trying to be mysterious with Leo."

Many were hopeful that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could at least make the bench for the clash with Houston. But that's not the case and he will watch from the sidelines as Inter Miami look to win their second trophy this season.

Lionel Messi was instrumental in helping the Herons win the Leagues Cup last month. He bagged 10 goals and one assist in seven games for Martino's side. He finished as top goalscorer during that competition.

Martino's men will have to do without the iconic forward and the Argentine coach has named the side that will start the US Open Cup final.

Drake Callender starts in goal, with DeAndre Yedlin, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Kamal Miller, and Noah Allen in defense. The latter replaces Jordi Alba who also came off with an injury in the win against Toronto.

Sergio Busquets is one of the Vice City's Barcelona icons who will play in the US Open Cup final. He's partnered in midfield by Benjamin Cremaschi and Diego Gomez. Meanwhile, Facundo Farias, Leonardo Campana, and Robert Taylor start in attack.

However, there is bitter disappointment among fans on X (formerly Twitter) in reaction to the news Messi is unavailable. One fan took aim at Martino for starting the Herons captain and Alba against Toronto:

"Tata playing Messi and Alba against Toronto is a joke. He should be ashamed of his decision."

Another fan has doubts about Inter Miami's chances as a result of the legendary forward's absence:

"Yeah we're cooked."

Here's how fans on X reacted to Messi missing the US Open Cup final:

Lionel Messi on a memorable night when Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi came to the fore in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup final victory over Nashville last month. The Argentine icon scored a superb opener in the 23rd minute before Gary Smith's men equalized in the second half.

The Herons superstar netted a penalty in a 10-9 shootout victory for Martino's side. It was the first time the MLS side had won a trophy in their five-year history.

Messi reacted to winning the Leagues Cup with a post on his Instagram account. He posted a picture of his teammates throwing him up in the air in celebration with the caption:

"A night to remember... New Years Eve. (Inter Miami)."

Unfortunately, the Leagues Cup top goalscorer won't be able to have his say in the US Open Cup final. He will be eager for his Inter Miami side to continue their extraordinary run since his arrival though.