"Years go by, but goals always remain same" - Cristiano Ronaldo's heartfelt message for Portugal teammate Pepe

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to his official Twitter page to post an emotional message for teammate Pepe.

Both men played key roles in helping their nation secure qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. Portugal beat North Macedonia 2-0 in the playoff final on Tuesday to advance to their sixth straight FIFA World Cup, thanks to a Bruno Fernades brace.

Ronaldo provided the assist for Fernandes' first goal. Meanwhile, Pepe helped the Selecao keep a clean sheet against the team that shocked reigning European champions Italy in the playoff semis in Palermo last wek.

Ronaldo has now taken to social media to praise the Porto defender's contribution. The 37-year-old tweeted a picture of the two men together in their national team colours along with the message (translated from Portuguese):

"The years go by, but the goals always remain the same' together with a Portugal flag and flexed bicep emoji.

It will be the Selecao's eighth appearance at the quadrennial competition and their captain Ronaldo's fifth and likely last campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Os anos passam, mas os objetivos continuam sempre os mesmo… Os anos passam, mas os objetivos continuam sempre os mesmo…🇵🇹💪🏽 https://t.co/PBn6m0546M

Earlier, Ronaldo hit the woodwork in the 3-1 playoff semi-final win over Turkey last week. Pepe missed that game, having tested positive to COVID-19 but was back in time for the final.

Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo are battle-hardened veterans for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo's career trajectory as a teenage prodigy meant he blossomed onto the international scene at a tender age.

The Manchester United man made his international bow for Portugal in 2003 at the age of 18. He was one of his country's shining lights at the European Champions a year later. Ronaldo bagged two goals and as many assists in the hosts' run to the final, where they were shocked by unfancied Greece by a solitary goal.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has gone on to make over 180 appearances for his country and is now the record men's goalscorer (115 goals) in international football.

Pepe, for his part, was a relatively late bloomer and did not make his international bow till 2007. He has, however, become a standout defender for Portugal over the last 15 years, with 127 caps won and seven goals scored.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe have represented their nation together at seven international tournaments. They helped the Selecao win their maiden international trophy at Euro 2016.

They also starred together at Real Madrid for seven seasons and have won 15 major trophies together for club and country. With Ronaldo having turned 37 and Pepe 39 in February, both men are in the twilight of their illustrious careers.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup might represent their swansong on the international scene. They will want to write one last chapter in what has been an incredible journey. Portugal have never gone beyond the World Cup semis (2006), something the pair would want to rectify in Qatar by taking the Selecao all the way.

