"Yellow card. Of course" - Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos reacts to referee error with hilarious clip on social media

Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos recently posted a hilarious clip on Twitter mocking the referee’s decision in their Copa del Rey match against Elche. He was handed a yellow card for a tackle which he, like many, believes was unwarranted.

Real Madrid ran out 2-1 winners against minnows Elche on Thursday after the match finished 0-0 after 90 minutes. Los Blancos found themselves a man short after Marcelo was sent off in the 102nd minute. Gonzalo Verdu converted a free-kick from just outside the box on his second attempt a minute later. Isco and Eden Hazard added late goals in the second half of extra time to take Los Blancos through to the next round.

However, the strangest moment from the match occurred in the 77th minute. Kroos was handed a yellow card for a “ghost tackle” on winger Tete Morente, who made the most of the situation. The German midfielder reacted to the clip below after the game. Kroos mocked the referee and suggested that he did not deserve a yellow card.

Real Madrid set sights on elusive treble after Copa del Rey victory

Real Madrid have never won a treble despite their illustrious club history. They are the favorites to cruise to the La Liga title this season and are also the clear frontrunners to win the Copa del Rey. The likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla all fell at the Round of 16 stage. Valencia are arguably now the biggest contenders for Los Blancos.

Madrid have a four-point lead over Sevilla in La Liga. After their 1-0 shock loss against Getafe in the first league of the year, Los Blancos came back strongly beating Valencia 4-1.

Real Madrid face Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 in the Champions League in February. PSG are expected to be without Neymar at least in the first leg and have failed to dominate in recent weeks. They have produced Ligue 1 draws against the likes of Nice, Lyon, Lorient and Lens in recent weeks and have conceded soft goals.

Madrid are in sparkling offensive form. Their top two scorers, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have for 39 goals and 18 assists in all competitions this season between them.

Los Blancos’ veterans will know that this season is probably their last chance to produce an elusive treble.

