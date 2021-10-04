"Yes, clearly [he's a serious candidate]" - Didier Deschamps names his pick for Ballon d'Or

France national team head coach Didier Deschamps has backed Karim Benzema to be a serious candidate for the 2021 Ballon d'Or awards.

Benzema has been in a brilliant run of form over the last few seasons. The Real Madrid striker has become the main man for his club post the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He enjoyed a fruitful 2020-21 season for Real Madrid, scoring 30 goals and making nine assists in 46 games for Los Blancos. Alongside Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Benzema has become one of the most lethal veteran forwards in European football at the moment.

His great run of form saw Benzema recalled to the national team after a long hiatus. Even though France failed to fare well, Benzema continued his goalscoring exploits for the national team as well.

He has started the new season on a brilliant note for Real Madrid. Benzema has scored 10 times and made seven assists in 10 games for the Galacticos. His fine run of form has seen his name drafted in for the Ballon d'Or talks.

The Ballon d'or award: Major winners and possible nominees for this year

The Ballon d'Or is a prestigious French award given to the best footballer of the year. The award was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lionel Messi has won six Ballon d'Ors followed by Ronaldo at five. Luka Modric is the only player in the last decade to break the Messi-Ronaldo dominance for the Ballon d'Or.

The Croatian took his national team to the finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He also enjoyed a successful campaign with Real Madrid, which led to him winning the 2018 Ballon d'Or.

Many other players are also being considered for the Ballon d'Or award this year. The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Jorginho are all within shouting distance of winning the prestigious award.

Lewandowski has enjoyed a brilliant domestic season with Bayern, breaking Gerd Muller's record of most goals scored in a single season in the Bundesliga. Messi too, has had a brilliant personal season and capped it with his first ever national team trophy with Argentina - the Copa America.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho won the Champions League and Euro 2020. He has already won the European Best Player of the Year award this year, making him the favorite for the Ballon d'Or.

Also Read

The Ballon d'Or is still a few weeks away. Should Benzema continue his goal scoring exploits, there is no reason the Frenchman cannot win the award this year.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far