"Yes he is coming now"- Barcelona legend Ronaldinho reveals his son will join the iconic La Masia academy

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has confirmed that his son will be joining the Catalan club's La Masia academy. Joao Mendes de Assis Moreira, a.k.a Joao Mendes, has been on trial with the Blaugranas since January.

The 17-year-old striker was previously with Brazilian side Cruzeiro but recently terminated his contract with them. Ronaldinho is a Barca legend who won two La Liga titles and one Champions League during his time there.

Mendes has reportedly inherited some skills from his father. The former Ballon d'Or winner recently said about his son's move:

"Yes he is coming now. I'm never out of the club. Barcelona is part of life. Wherever I go I take Barcelona with me. With the arrival of my son at Barca I'll be more present than ever."

Ronaldinho currently works as a representative for the Catalan club. He has given the club's fans many memorable moments as a player. One of his most remarkable performances came at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2005 when he scored a brace to help his team secure a 3-0 win against Real Madrid.

The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner recently recalled his duel against former Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos. He wrote on social media:

"Memories of this battle!!! Always great games with this beast... TMJ. @SergioRamos big hug."

Ronaldinho @10Ronaldinho

Sempre grandes jogos com esta fera... TMJ Lembranças desta batalha!!!Sempre grandes jogos com esta fera... TMJ @SergioRamos grande abraço 🤙🏾 Lembranças desta batalha!!!Sempre grandes jogos com esta fera... TMJ @SergioRamos grande abraço 🤙🏾 https://t.co/GwKtSwaXO8

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho was recently presented with the Leyenda trophy

Barca's legendary Brazilian no. 10

Ronaldinho represented the Catalan club 207 times during his career. He scored 94 goals and provided 70 assists for the club.

The Blaugrana legend was recently awarded the Leyenda trophy by club president Joan Laporta. After receiving the honor, Ronaldinho wrote on social media:

"I am very happy to receive such a special award and that says a lot about my time here !!! Returning to Barcelona and receiving the Leyenda Trophy from President Joan Laporta was really special…"

Ronaldinho @10Ronaldinho Fico mt feliz em receber um prêmio tão especial e que diz muito sobre minha passagem aqui !!! Voltar a Barcelona e receber o Troféu Leyenda das mãos do Presidente Joan Laporta foi realmente especial… Mt obrigado pelo carinho de todos os fãs, amigos, Mundo Deportivo e atletas + twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Fico mt feliz em receber um prêmio tão especial e que diz muito sobre minha passagem aqui !!! Voltar a Barcelona e receber o Troféu Leyenda das mãos do Presidente Joan Laporta foi realmente especial… Mt obrigado pelo carinho de todos os fãs, amigos, Mundo Deportivo e atletas + twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/QJYw6ENe3v

He further added:

"The club helped me evolve and win so many individual awards and important titles. To everyone from the doorman to the President, thank you very much, you are part of my history... We will always be together !!!"

Ronaldinho @10Ronaldinho + que me ajudaram a evoluir e conquistar tantos prêmios individuais e títulos importantes. A todos desde o porteiro ao Presidente meu muito obrigado, vocês são parte da minha História... Sempre estaremos juntos !!! + que me ajudaram a evoluir e conquistar tantos prêmios individuais e títulos importantes. A todos desde o porteiro ao Presidente meu muito obrigado, vocês são parte da minha História... Sempre estaremos juntos !!!

