“Yes, I argued with Mbappé" - Enzo Fernandez opens up on altercation with Kylian Mbappe during World Cup final

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has spoken about an altercation with France international Kylian Mbappe during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Enzo Fernandez signed with the Blues in the January transfer window for a record £107 million from Benfica on a long-term contract that runs till the summer of 2031.

Fernandez's trajectory to the top of European football was made possible after Argentina's World Cup heroics in Qatar. The 22-year-old had a largely successful tournament, playing most games in the middle of the park. His efforts won him the Best Young Player award.

The final between Argentina and France was the highlight of the tournament. Despite taking a 2-0 lead in the first half through Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe brought the French back from the dead with a late double in normal time.

Messi once again gave Argentina the lead with his second in extra time. However, Kylian Mbappe completed his hat-trick with a 118th-minute penalty to level the score. La Albiceleste went on to win 4-2 on penalties, giving Messi and Co. their first World Cup medals.

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball Argentina and Lionel Messi lift the World Cup! 🥳 Argentina and Lionel Messi lift the World Cup! 🥳🇦🇷 https://t.co/E7oa0DGorm

Fernandez spoke to Gaston Edul (via AlbicelesteTalk), revealing that he had an altercation with Kylian Mbappe during the final:

“Yes, I argued with Mbappé, but I don't like to tell what happens on the pitch. It doesn't matter anymore what he said. Mbappé is a great player and an example for everyone.”

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Enzo Fernández: “Yes, I argued with Mbappé, but I don't like to tell what happens on the pitch. It doesn't matter anymore what he said. Mbappé is a great player and an example for everyone.” @gastonedul 🗣️🤝 Enzo Fernández: “Yes, I argued with Mbappé, but I don't like to tell what happens on the pitch. It doesn't matter anymore what he said. Mbappé is a great player and an example for everyone.” @gastonedul 🗣️🤝 https://t.co/rgCmLweIhB

Despite losing the final, Mbappe has continued his great run of form for PSG. The French talisman has scored 30 goals and provided eight assists in 30 appearances in all competitions this season.

Lionel Messi hails Kylian Mbappe's World Cup final performance

Even though the PSG duo were at war with each other during the World Cup final, Messi has shown nothing but respect for his domestic teammate.

In the same interview, he praised Mbappe's efforts during the final:

"It really was a breathtaking final, it's crazy how the match went. Kylian's performance was great too. Scoring three goals in a final and not being able to be a champion was something crazy."

He added:

"But he's already won it too, he knows what it is to be world champion. But it was a beautiful final for the world of football. And now it's nice to be able to play for the same team and hopefully we can do great things in Paris."

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Leo Messi: “The game that Kylian had in the World Cup final, being the protagonist with three goals and not being able to be champion, was impressive. But hey, he's already won it too, he already knows what it's like to be a world champion, heh.. [laughs]” Leo Messi: “The game that Kylian had in the World Cup final, being the protagonist with three goals and not being able to be champion, was impressive. But hey, he's already won it too, he already knows what it's like to be a world champion, heh.. [laughs]” 🇦🇷🇫🇷 https://t.co/Pu9MxBJSj0

Poll : 0 votes