 "Yes I was there in the nightclub ... never invading any personal space" - Barcelona legend Dani Alves responds to sexual assault claims 

Barcelona legend Dani Alves has defended himself after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Sutton nightclub in the Catalonian capital. The Brazil international has admitted that he was present at the nightclub but insisted that he did not invade anyone’s personal space.

Radio program Levantate OK has shed light on the grave accusations aimed at Alves. It has been claimed that the incident took place in the early hours of December 30 when Alves went to a party at Sutton.

Alves allegedly danced affectionately with a woman and later followed her to the bathroom. The pair came out soon after and resumed dancing. The woman broke into tears after Alves left the party.

"They were dancing in a very affectionate attitude, chatting and laughing, when one of them went to the bathroom; the footballer went behind and just a few seconds later they came out together and returned with the group," Levantate OK reported (via Marca). When Dani Alves and his friends left the place, the young woman starts to cry and claims that she has been raped."

The former Barcelona right-back has now spoken out, insisting that the allegations have only been brought out to malign his image.

Alves said:

“Yes, I was there in that nightclub. I was with a lot of people hanging out and dancing. Everyone that knows me knows that I love to dance but never invading any personal space. I don't know who that woman is. They're doing this to hurt me and to hurt my people.”

Alleged sexual assault victim lodges formal complaint against former Barcelona player Dani Alves

As reported by Spanish paper ABC, the unnamed woman has identified Dani Alves to have sexually assaulted her at the posh Barcelona nightclub Sutton. The woman lodged a formal complaint on Monday (January 2) at a police station, and subsequent steps are being contemplated.

A representative of the Mossos d’Esqudra police force said (via The Sun):

"The victim of an alleged indecent assault at a nightspot in Barcelona on the night of December 30 to 31 has presented a formal complaint. She filed that complaint at a police station on Monday. A report will now be submitted to an investigating court, which will determine what steps should subsequently be taken."

News website El Taquigrafo has claimed that they've seen the footage in which Alves is seen entering the washroom with the woman and coming out 47 seconds later. The unnamed woman broke down in tears after Alves left the nightclub with a male friend. Two of her female friends notified the club security, who subsequently informed the police.

