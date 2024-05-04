"Yes, why not?" - Erik ten Hag hints at next club if Manchester United sack him this summer 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that he would be open to returning to Ajax in the future.

Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford has been under heavy scrutiny. The Dutch manager, after a good first season, hasn't been able to help the Red Devils reach the desired heights in the ongoing campaign.

United were knocked out of the group stages of the UEFA Champions League and are currently sixth in the Premier League. Despite reaching the FA Cup final, the 2023-24 season, as a whole has been underwhelming for Manchester United.

Several reports have linked Ten Hag with a potential future return to Ajax. He, however, has told Viaplay NL that there hasn't been any contact with the Eredivisie giants. However, Ten Hag is open to a future return to Ajax.

"I signed my contract [with Manchester United] and I am not a person who walks away. So, I assume that I will be at Manchester United next season," Ten Hag said (via Metro).

While Ten Hag denied any contact with Ajax, he welcomed the idea of a future return to his former side, saying:

"Yes. why not? I had a very good period at Ajax. I was able to work there in a very pleasant way. It is a fascinating club with many possibilities."

Ajax have suffered in the Eredivisie this season as the Amsterdam-based side are currently fifth in the league with 49 points from 31 matches. They are a massive 35 points behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Erik ten Hag's Ajax stint before joining Manchester United

Erik ten Hag took charge of Ajax in December 2017 and was at the helm until the end of the 2021-22 season. He managed the side for 215 games, winning 158 games, drawing 27, and losing 29 matches.

Ten Hag won three Eredivisie titles, two Dutch Cups, and one Dutch Super Cup with Ajax. He also made waves in the UEFA Champions League with a side that boasted players like Frenkie de Jong, Dusan Tadic, David Neres, and Donny van de Beek.

Ten Hag's side defeated European giants like Juventus and Real Madrid and were appreciated across Europe for their playing style. Ten Hag's work at Ajax earned him a move to Manchester United in 2022.