"Yes, What can you do?" - Ten Hag believes Manchester United were denied a penalty in their 2-2 draw against Tottenham

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United should have had a penalty during their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, January 14.

Alejandro Garnacho, who started on the right-wing for United, was closely marked by Tottenham's Destiny Udogie throughout the match. However, during the first half, Garnacho went down in the box under pressure from Udogie, as the Spurs defender seemed to have held back the Red Devils' attacker. This sparked immediate penalty claims that were quickly dismissed by the referee and VAR, and the game went on.

Reacting to the incident afterward in his conversation with the press, Erik ten Hag said (via UtdDistrict on X):

"Yes. What can you do? But I am used to it; all season, that is the case. At Spurs, it was similar, a clear handball, and I can list more..."

Currently, Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League standings, trailing fourth-placed Arsenal by eight points, with one more game played. They could have snatched up all three points, though, if they didn't have such a poor defensive performance against Tottenham.

Spurs capitalized on United's defensive gaps, with Richarlison equalizing from a corner (19') and Rodrigo Bentancur finding the net immediately after halftime (46').

Manchester United eyeing Portuguese talent Joao Neves: Reports

The Old Trafford hierarchy is reportedly taking a serious look at Benfica's 19-year-old midfielder Joao Neves as a potential purchase in their long-term recruitment strategy. According to The Mirror (via Stretty News), the Portuguese youngster has emerged as a top target for the upcoming summer transfer window.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe now leading the football operations at the club, they are working to add to their midfield, and there are reportedly plans to enter talks for Neves. A January move seems to be out of the question given United's issues with FFP. However, they will need to meet the player's release clause, which Benfica have reportedly set at £103 million.

Manchester United have had persistent midfield concerns, despite significant investments in the area. They signed Casemiro from Real Madrid in 2022, but the legendary defensive midfielder is arguably on his last legs and the Red Devils are looking for a long-term replacement.

Sofyan Amrabat recently joined the club on loan, but there is no certainty that he will become a permanent member of the squad after failing to impress since his summer move.