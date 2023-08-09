“Yes, he will leave from the stadium to the hotel”: Al-Nassr coach provides hilarious reply to Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate Talisca leaving club

Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro provided a hilarious response when asked whether Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Anderson Talisca will leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Talisca is a key player for Al-Nassr. He has so far made 64 appearances for the Saudi Pro League club since joining the team in 2021. The Brazilian has scored 44 goals and has provided eight assists across competitions in that time period.

The Brazilian has made four appearances this season, scoring once and assisting twice. He started the Arab Club Champions Cup semi-final clash against Iraqi club Al-Shorta.

After Al-Nassr's 1-0 win, courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty goal in the 75th minute, Castro was asked about Talisca's future at the club. There have been rumors that the Brazilian might leave the Saudi Pro League side. Castro, though, provided a hilarious response, saying (via A Bola Portugal):

"Yes, he will leave… from the stadium to the hotel, in order to start preparing for the final.”

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are on the brink of winning their first trophy since Ronaldo joined the club last year as a free agent. They will play Al-Hilal in the final of the tournament, meaning the Riyadh derby will be on show for the fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back among the goals

Cristiano Ronaldo unusually struggled for goals during the start of the 2022-23 season when he was still a Manchester United player. Ronaldo rekindled his form since making his Al-Nassr debut in January, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in 19 matches last season. And now, the Portuguese is well and truly back in form.

He has scored in four games in a row this season. The 38-year-old has till now scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 24 matches for the Saudi Pro League club. Cristiano Ronaldo reacted on social media to the latest win against Al-Shorta as he wrote:

"Final - here we go!!💪🏼 Good work team! Special thanks to our fans for the amazing support and for always pushing us forward!"

Al-Hilal have recently bolstered their ranks by signing big names like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves, and Kalidou Koulibaly. Al-Nassr, though, don't lack firepower on their own. Hence, a spectacular Riyadh derby could be on display on Saturday, August 12, in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup.