"Yesterday at dinner we decided" - Arsenal and Manchester United-linked Viktor Gyokeres' uncle reveals surprising transfer decision

Viktor Gyokeres' uncle, Chris Gyokeres, has claimed that the Swedish forward will stay at Sporting CP. Arsenal and Manchester United are keen to sign Gyokeres in the summer transfer window.
During Sporting's title celebration, Chris Gyokeres stated that his nephew loves everything about the club and has decided to extend his stay in the capital city. He said (via Portuguese Outlet Record):
"Yesterday at dinner, we decided that he has to stay. Yes, we think so. We hope so, because look... We love it, it's incredible, the country, the people and Sporting. And the Lions. We love it!"
Chris Gyokeres' statement will come as a major blow for the Premier League giants who see the 26-year-old as a fix for their attacking woes. Arsenal's sporting director, Andrea Berta, is a huge admirer of Gyokeres and wants the Gunners to complete his signing early.
Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim was the head coach of Sporting before he replaced Erik ten Hag at Manchester United in November last year. The Red Devils also seek a reliable attacker who can outperform Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.
In the 2024/25 campaign, Gyokeres has scored a whopping 53 goals and provided 13 assists in 51 games across all competitions for Sporting. Sporting will play their last game of the season against Benfica in the Portuguese Cup final on Sunday, May 25.
Arsenal close to offering contract extension to Leandro Trossard: Reports
According to BBC Sport, Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard is nearing a contract extension with Arsenal. The former Brighton & Hove Albion attacker's contract with the Gunners runs until the summer of 2026.
However, due to the growing interest of Saudi Pro League sides in the 30-year-old, the Gunners have been in discussions with the player over a potential contract extension since January. As per the aforementioned report, Trossard is willing to stay in north London, and sporting director Andrea Berta has been impressed by the Belgian attacker.
As a result, the negotiations are expected to reach a positive outcome soon. Trossard joined the Gunners in January 2023 from Brighton for a reported transfer fee of £27 million.