"Yesterday when I woke up I couldn't walk" - Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski reveals Real Madrid star injured him in El Clasico

Barcelona attacker Robert Lewandowski has said that he received an injury during the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Real Madrid in midweek. The Polish attacker said that he was kicked by Eder Militao and was unable to walk the next day.

Despite the blow, the Pole played against Girona in the Blaugrana's La Liga draw last night. The clash at the Camp Nou ended in a goalless stalemate. After the game, the former Bayern Munich star told Carousel Deportivo:

“I received a kick at the back from Militao; it was a very hard one. Yesterday, when I woke up, I couldn’t walk. I couldn't let my teammates down against Girona because of the pain"

Since his summer arrival, Lewandowski has established himself as a key player for Barcelona. The talismanic forward has 27 goals and seven assists in 36 games across competitions this season.

However, the 34-year-old failed to score against Los Blancos in the Copa del Rey. Xavi's side succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at the Camp Nou to be eliminated from the cup competition with a 4-1 aggregate loss.

The Blaugrana, though, lead Carlo Ancelotti's team by 13 points atop the La Liga standings, with 72 points from 28 games.

Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets disappointed with Girona draw

With the draw against Girona, Barcelona have now gone two games without a win across competitions. Veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets is disappointed with the result, saying (via Barca Universal):

"We had difficulties in the first half. We didn’t press well, and we didn’t have clear chances to score. I think that the whole team was disappointing today, but we have to keep going.”

Busquets, though, is adamant of fulfilling the team's goal of winning La Liga this season:

"Our goal is to win the league. It’s true that we have a 13-point difference, but we don’t want to lose a match. Our next match is against Getafe. It will be difficult, and we have to win.”

Barca return to action on Sunday (April 16) at Getafe in an away league clash.

