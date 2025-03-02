"Yet another undeserved start", "Ready to cry again" - Fans react to Manchester United star's inclusion in XI for Fulham FA Cup clash

Fans have taken to social media to question Ruben Amorim's decision to start Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund in their FA Cup clash against Fulham. The two clubs are set to face off today (March 2) at Old Trafford, knowing that only one side can make it to the next round of the knockout competition.

Red Devils' head coach Ruben Amorim has set out a strong starting lineup of his first-team players, but the fans are particularly unhappy with Hojlund's inclusion. The striker has not had the best of times since he joined the Mancunians in 2023. This season, he has managed merely two Premier League goals in 22 appearances - picking up as many yellow cards as he has scored goals.

It has been nearly three months since Hojlund found the net in any competition - scoring twice in the Europa League group stage against Viktoria Plzen on December 12. His inability to create chances for himself and successfully lead the line for Manchester United has not pleased the fans, who made their feelings known on X:

"Hojlund getting yet another undeserved start, just give Chido a start he can’t possible do any worse," a fan complained.

"Rasmus Hojlund starting again, we're ready to cry again," another was displeased.

"Hojlund starts.. congratulations fulham on your win," a third fan mocked.

"TF Hojlund gotta start every game," a fourth was annoyed.

"This coach is beginning to look incompetent with no balls," a fifth agreed.

"Hojlund will put Amorim in trouble," this fan warned.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim speaks about positivity amid turmoil

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has shared his view of positivity, despite the club's ongoing turmoil on the pitch. The Red Devils are currently sitting in 14th place on the Premier League table, as they struggle with poor form.

However, Amorim sees "a clear path", as he explained to the press ahead of the Fulham clash (via club website):

“I see a clear path and I see that from the board also. They are doing difficult changes, they are not popular, but they are doing [them] because they have a vision. I think that is clear.

"But in the future, we need to show some results because you can do a lot of changes but if you don’t have results, people don’t feel confidence and happy. That is winning games. I think the good thing is we have a clear path, now is hard but we are doing things to achieve success in the future.”

Ruben Amorim has managed 23 games at Manchester United, losing nine of those, with just 10 wins under his belt.

