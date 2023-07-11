“You have to abandon your career, your dreams” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend on challenges of dating superstar, salutes Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend Merche Romero recently saluted Georgina Rodriguez, highlighting the challenges that come with dating someone as popular as the five-time Ballon d'Or.

Romero dated Ronaldo for a few months back in 2006 - back when he wasn't a world-famous superstar. The Portugal international went on to date the likes of Gemma Atkinson, Nereida Gallardo, and Irina Shayk over the years before encountering Georgina Rodriguez in 2016.

The pair have been in a loving relationship ever since and currently live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia alongside their five children.

Romero was left impressed by Georgina Rodriguez for her long-term relationship with the Al-Nassr megastar. She spoke to TVI Extra (via VIP), explaining what it takes to date him:

“You have to abandon your career, your dreams, you have to grasp a new phase and see it as the future. He didn't have that profile, as was well known. Hats off to Georgina.”

She added, emphasizing she wouldn't change a thing about her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo:

“Many of us say that if we went back, we would change a lot. But then, in fact, we didn't change. Life is today and we only do what we feel, at the moment. We must live only for today.”

While the Spanish model may face some challenges like having her lifestyle publicized, her relationship has opened a lot more doors at the same time.

The 29-year-old used to ply her trade as a saleswoman in a Gucci store in Madrid. However, now she is a successful brand ambassador, model, and social media influencer. She also boasts more than 50 million followers on Instagram and has her own Netflix show 'Soy Georgina'.

"I really couldn't be more married" - When Georgina Rodriguez said she's married to Cristiano Ronaldo in the eyes of God

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are currently in a happy, seven-year relationship, however, they aren't married yet. On Season 2, of the Netflix series 'Soy Georgina', she opened up about her thoughts on the matter.

The 29-year-old delved into her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, believing they are already married (via The Sun):

"I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God, that's all that matters to me. He protects us and keeps us together. One day though, a ceremony will follow. I'm lucky I can show you dreams really do come true. I appreciate the opportunities God has given to me."

On a separate occasion, Rodriguez has also revealed that while she does want to eventually get married, it doesn't depend on her (via SportsManor):

"It doesn’t depend on me. … I wish. To be honest, I don’t think our situation would change drastically because I feel really loved. I have what matters the most with Cristiano. Our wonderful kids and the love I get from him every day. Doesn’t matter.”

