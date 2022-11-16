"You have the ability to influence the course of history" - FIFA President Gianni Infantino pleads for ceasefire to Russia-Ukraine war during 2022 FIFA World Cup 

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has called for a ceasefire in the Russian invasion of Ukraine for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Infantino spoke during a lunch with world leaders at the G20 summit in Bali and claimed the tournament offered a unique scenario for peace. The buildup to the FIFA World Cup has been dominated by controversy regarding host nation Qatar, with a number of issues regarding human rights raised.

Speaking at the event, Infantino made a passionate plea to world leaders to stop all conflicts for a month and let football bring peace, as he proclaimed (as per SportStar):

“My plea to all of you, to think on a temporary ceasefire for one month for the duration of the World Cup, or at least the implementation of some humanitarian corridors or anything that could lead to the resumption of dialogue as a first step to peace.

“You’re the world leaders, you have the ability to influence the course of history. Football and the World Cup are offering you and the world a unique platform of unity and peace all over the world.”

Russia surprisingly reached the quarter-finals in their home country four years ago, but have been barred from the tournament due to the invasion of Ukraine, which began in February.

Infantino received the Order of Friendship at the Kremlin from Putin in 2019. He described 2018 World Cup as "the best ever" & added: "Thank you very much, Slava Rossii ('Glory to Russia' in Russian)." That was 5 years after Russia annexed Crimea & the start of the War in Donbas.

FIFA presdient Gianni Infantino says 'football is a force for good' ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022

Infantino recognized that football would not be able to bring world peace, but hoped the festival of football would provide a welcome distraction for many of the world's problems.

Infantino also pointed out that with Russia hosting the previous FIFA World Cup and Ukraine aiming to host it in 2030, that the competition could be a message of hope. The Italian told The Daily Mail:

"Football is a force for good. Of course we are not naive to believe football can solve the world's problems - for this, you are there.

"We know our main focus as a sport's organisation is and should be sports. But because football unites the world, this World Cup, with five billion people watching it can be a trigger for a positive gesture for a sign or message of hope."

He added:

"Russia hosted the last World Cup in 2018. Ukraine is bidding to host the World Cup in 2030. Maybe current World Cup starting in five days can be a positive trigger."

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will commence on November 20 and continue until December 18.

