"You also saw that at Barcelona" - Marco van Basten fires Wout Weghorst warning to Manchester United with bizarre claim 

Former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten has sent a warning to Manchester United after the club showed interest in signing his compatriot Wout Weghorst. The Dutchman claims that the club are in danger of 'having too many Dutch people' at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are in the market for a striker and see Weghorst as the player they want to add on loan to Erik ten Hag's squad. The Red Devils see the Dutchman as a short-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was released in November.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, Van Basten sent a stern warning to Manchester United as they edged closer to signing Weghorst. He compared the situation to Ronaldo Koeman at Barcelona and said:

"It can become dangerous if you have too many Dutch people and things are not going well. You also saw that at Barcelona, when they had five Dutch people. Then it will work against you. Ten Hag has to be careful with that."

The legendary striker went on to say that he has doubts about the move and added:

"I have my doubts. Take a look at Luuk de Jong. That is really a striker that you can play through the air. I don't think Weghorst is very strong in that regard. He can score a header, but he is more of a boy who can do something with his enthusiasm and force."

Van Basten believes that the former Wolfsburg striker is not the player for Manchester United and told Ziggo Sport:

"I think they've seen the trick with the free kick, so they don't fall for that in England anymore. In terms of a striker, is he really someone United are waiting for? I don't think so. They still have 300 of those in the Premier League. It must be a stunt. This really can't be true."

Manchester United waiting for Burnley and Besiktas to agree deal

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to a deal with Burnley to loan Wout Weghorst for the rest of the season.

They have agreed on personal terms with the forward, but cannot sign the Dutchman yet.

Besiktas took him on loan for the season from the Championship side. They are unwilling to let go of him without finding a replacement and getting compensation from Burnley.

Weghorst has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 18 games across competitions for Besiktas.

