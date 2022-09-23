“You always have to back your judgement and we feel he is an important player” – Gareth Southgate defends decision to pick ‘incredible’ Manchester United man in England squad

England head coach Gareth Southgate has backed Manchester United defender Harry Maguire to come good for the Three Lions.

Maguire has had to settle for a reduced role under Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag this term. However, he has been named in England's squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League encounters against Italy and Germany on September 23 and 26, respectively.

UtdDistrict 🔰 @UtdDistrict 🗣 Gareth Southgate: “Clearly, we have a number of players including Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips who are not playing a lot of minutes with their club. It is not ideal, but we feel they have been, and can be, important players for us.” [ @England 🗣 Gareth Southgate: “Clearly, we have a number of players including Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips who are not playing a lot of minutes with their club. It is not ideal, but we feel they have been, and can be, important players for us.” [@England]

Southgate stressed that Maguire remains an important player for the team, while also terming him their 'most dominant aerial centre-back,' and said (via Metro):

"You always have to back your judgment and we feel he is an important player. If we thought there were experienced players ready to step in and play at a level above him there would be a different consideration and in some positions there would be a different level of competition in that way."

He went on to add:

"He is our most dominant aerial centre-back. Him and John [Stones] are incredible with the ball."

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has made just three starts this season

Despite being the club captain, Maguire has found game time hard to come by in the ongoing season. He started the first two Premier League matches for Manchester United, but the team lost both. The defender has warmed the bench in the league ever since the 4-0 reverse at Brentford.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have taken over central-defense duties from him, while Bruno Fernandes has been leading the side in his absence.

Maguire returned to the Red Devils starting XI for their UEFA Europa League opener against Real Sociedad, but the match resulted in another defeat. In all, he has played only 280 minutes of football in five matches this season for Manchester United.

utdreport @utdreport Brandon Williams: "He's [Maguire] already had a great career. He's on stepping stones and he'll get to the top where he wants to be. He's already at the top. He's captain of #mufc . I dream to be that one day and he's already done it." [ @TheSportsman Brandon Williams: "He's [Maguire] already had a great career. He's on stepping stones and he'll get to the top where he wants to be. He's already at the top. He's captain of #mufc. I dream to be that one day and he's already done it." [@TheSportsman]

Having been named in the England squad, he will look to make a mark for the Three Lions in their upcoming matches. The games against Italy and Germany will be their final games prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A couple of good displays could settle Maguire's spot in the England squad. However, back at Old Trafford, he could be reduced to starts in cup encounters alone, which could affect his match fitness ahead of the World Cup.

