“You always gonna know how he feels” - Cristiano Ronaldo labeled ‘emotional’ one in rivalry with Lionel Messi by Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand has labeled Cristiano Ronaldo as the 'emotional one' in his rivalry with Lionel Messi. While talking to John Obi-Mikel, he compared the duo to tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Speaking on the Obi One podcast, Ferdinand stated that Ronaldo was always the emotional one and did not think Messi thought about his rival as much as the Portuguese.

The Manchester United legend added that the duo used each other to up their level and said:

"I think we had it in tennis with Federer and Nadal. One shows their emotion the other doesn't. I think Cristiano is an emotional guy and you always goanna know how he feels."

"I don't believe that one doesn't think about the other. I think that may be one thinks about a little bit more. Maybe Cristiano might think a bit more, but I do believe that both have used each other to keep growing and building into achieve what they've done," he added.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated world football for almost two decades. They are now in the twilight of their careers and have moved to Inter Miami and Al Nassr, respectively.

Former PSG star slams Cristiano Ronaldo for Ligue 1 comments, questions if it was related to Lionel Messi

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Laure Boulleau slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for claiming that the Saudi Pro League is level with Ligue1. She stated that the comments were mostly down to his rivalry with Lionel Messi and said on Canal+:

"I was really surprised by his communication. Why tackle Ligue 1? Because Lionel Messi played here? I asked myself the question, why he mentioned Ligue 1 and not other championships? I already think it's not his level to say that. I think he played in plenty of other championships, except this one, so I think it sucks. It's not the championship he knows best."

She added:

"Frankly, we watch the Saudi Pro League matches, and I honestly think that's not true. I think it's a phrase of communication, of pride. He has a lot of ego. But that doesn't stop me from liking Cristiano Ronaldo a lot, but I don't like these kinds of statements at all."

Cristiano Ronaldo stunned fans last week at the Globe Soccer Awards by claiming that the Saudi Pro League was not worse than Ligue1.