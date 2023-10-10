“You should ask the coach what he thinks” - Manchester United star on tough start for Red Devils this season

Christian Eriksen has touched upon Manchester United's struggles so far this season explaining what's gone wrong for Erik ten Hag's side.

The Red Devils have made a terrible start to the season with six defeats in 10 games across competitions. They sit 10th in the Premier League and have bottom of Group A of the UEFA Champions League with two losses in two games.

Eriksen has come in and out of Ten Hag's side, starting four of nine games across competitions. The Danish midfielder has bagged one goal and one assist and it's been a frustrating period for him.

The 31-year-old was asked what's led to Manchester United's nosedive this season after a third-placed finish in the 2022-23 campaign. He responded while on international duty with Denmark (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think you should ask the coach what he thinks. We have been hit hard by injuries in defense. We have simply conceded too many goals."

Eriksen has been dealing with illness but has returned to full fitness. He came on at halftime in the Red Devils' dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Brentford on October 7.

The Danish playmaker insists he's feeling fine but has highlighted the fact Ten Hag prefers to start other midfielders profile to himself:

"I was sick last week, but I'm doing fine. I don't have any flaws. The body feels good, and of course I want to play every game. But if you have seen the matches yourself, you may also see that (Ten Hag) plays with slightly different types than me."

Manchester United will hope their last-gasp win against Brentford on the weekend is the turning point of their season. Scott McTominay came off the bench in the 87th minute and grabbed a stoppage-time brace (90+3, 90+7').

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot bemoans the grueling schedules players are now handed

Dalot has been playing as a makeshift left-back due to injuries.

Diogo Dalot has pointed out the amount of game time that is racking up for players that are leading to fitness issues. The right-back played 42 times across competitions for the Red Devils last season. He also made three appearances for Portugal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester United defender has highlighted the problems that so much game time can have for players. He thinks they should have a say (via UtdPlug):

"On a personal level I feel it was a gruelling season [last year], exhausting physically and mentally. These are always things that are beyond our control. As the ‘artists’, we should have a say and I believe that if we get together, and with the right people, we can find a way to reconcile the two.”

Ten Hag has been handed an injury crisis at the start of the season with several of his players out of action. The likes of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all missed the win against Brentford.