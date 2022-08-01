"You b*****d" - Premier League legend says Sir Alex Ferguson still hasn't forgiven him for Manchester United transfer snub

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United midfielder Paul Gascoigne has claimed that legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson still hasn't forgiven him for snubbing Manchester United.

Gascoigne, who helped England achieve a fourth-place finish in the 1990 FIFA World Cup, started his professional career with Newcastle United in 1984. After scoring 24 goals in 102 appearances for the Magpies, he joined Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 1988.

Ferguson, who was the Manchester United manager back then, was determined to add the technically-gifted midfielder to his squad but ultimately failed. Speaking to Rob Moore, Gascoigne revealed that the 13-time Premier League winner still holds a grudge against him for turning down the opportunity to work together. He said:

"I saw him not long ago, Alex Ferguson. He's 82 and it was at a game last year. So I was told, 'Paul, Alex Ferguson wants to see you'. I thought, 'F***, here we go again'. And he went, 'How we doing?' I said, 'I'm alright, thanks'. Then, 'You b*****d, why didn't you f*****g sign for me when you had the chance, no one ever f*****g lets me down'."

Rob Moore @robprogressive



This is possibly the most shocking, honest, surreal interview I’ve done in over 800 episodes!



Gazza! Paul Gascoigne: The Rise & Fall of Depression, Alcohol, Fame & Money



And it’s LIVE now 🏻



youtu.be/4Qp3meqjMg0 “People know Gazza, not many people know Paul Gascoigne"This is possibly the most shocking, honest, surreal interview I’ve done in over 800 episodes!Gazza! Paul Gascoigne: The Rise & Fall of Depression, Alcohol, Fame & MoneyAnd it’s LIVE now “People know Gazza, not many people know Paul Gascoigne"⚽️This is possibly the most shocking, honest, surreal interview I’ve done in over 800 episodes!Gazza! Paul Gascoigne: The Rise & Fall of Depression, Alcohol, Fame & Money And it’s LIVE now👇🏻youtu.be/4Qp3meqjMg0 https://t.co/SnPjnMX6Ia

He continued:

"I said, 'I know, I'm sorry'. 'You were some f*****g player then, son'. I'm still annoyed looking at him, thinking, 'F**k, what a manager'. He took no s**t. I reckon I'd have gotten a few b*********s from him definitely but I'd have been the same player."

The 55-year-old added:

"I turned down Manchester United more because Spurs offered my mum and dad a house phone and £20,000 and my dad a car and my sister a sunbed. At that time Spurs were better than Manchester United, they were much better. It wasn't until I signed for Spurs a year later that Fergie brought on Becks [David Beckham], [Paul] Scholes and they started winning everything. Then you think, wow."

Gascoigne went on to lift the FA Cup trophy during his time at Tottenham Hotspur, registering 12 goals and six assists in 39 matches for the club. He also enjoyed spells at Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough, Everton, Burnley, Gansu Tianma and Boston United before retiring in 2004.

Sir Alex Ferguson appointed in new role at Manchester United

According to Daily Mail, Sir Alex Ferguson has formed part of a think-tank at his former club with former CEO David Gill, ex-United skipper Bryan Robson and current sporting director John Murtough.

The 'think-tank' has been set up by United CEO Richard Arnold, who is keen to draw upon the experiences of the respective individuals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far