“You have no b***s” – Ex-Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri silences goalkeeper after unnecessary jibe 

Former Liverpool star Xhedran Shaqiri, who currently plays for MLS club Chicago Fire, recently shut down an opposition goalkeeper for the latter's unnecessary jibe.

Chicago Fire faced Minnesota United recently in a Leagues Cup showdown. Shaqiri's team were 1-0 down when they were awarded a penalty.

Minnesota's goalkeeper, Dayne St. Clair, resorted mind games to put the Swiss international off his perch and told him:

"You have no balls."

Shaqiri, however, kept his composure as he found the back of the net with a calmly taken left-footed spot kick to restore parity to the match. Chicago Fire managed to win the pulsating encounter by a score of 3-2.

Watch the video of the incident below:

Shaqiri, now 31, was a key player for Liverpool at one point in his career. A player of great quality and one with a blistering left foot, Shaqiri made 63 appearances for the Merseysiders during his career, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists. The Swiss international also played for European giants like Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opens up on Jordan Henderson's departure

After being a dedicated servant to Liverpool over the last decade, Jordan Henderson has left the club to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. Henderson leaves the club after 12 years, making 492 appearances.

Jurgen Klopp recently spoke about the midfielder's departure, who was a leader on and off the pitch in recent years. Speaking about Henderson, the German manager said (via the Reds' official website):

Hendo is a really good package, a really good package. There is the physical part, but there is the super-technical part. He is technically really, really good. Which sometimes players, because of the role they see themselves [in] on the pitch, this fighter and stuff like this, don't always show."

Klopp further said:

"You cannot have this amount of Premier League games, you cannot be captain of Liverpool, you cannot play in the most important games in the world if you are technically not on a super-high level - and he is. Right foot, left foot - really good. Tactically he improved the most since we are here, had to play different positions, did that really well. Even played centre-half for us. Had to play No.6, I thought he played a few outstanding games on six."

The Reds have already completed two midfield signings in the summer transfer window, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. Henderson's departure could force the club to look for further reinforcements.