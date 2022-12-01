"You have to beat everyone that comes your way" - Luis Enrique opens up on Spain's potential 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Brazil

Spain boss Luis Enrique has admitted that his team have wondered about finishing runners-up in Group E and avoiding five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil in the quarter-finals. He, however, then clarified that Spain were not going to take that chance and would aim to win all their remaining matches.

Having picked up four points from two Group E matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Spain currently find themselves at the top of the table. Second-placed Japan and third-placed Costa Rica have three points each while Germany sit at the bottom of Group E with a solitary point.

A win over Japan in their final match would see Spain win their group and set up a last-16 clash with Group F runners-up (currently Morocco). If they progress, they could face Brazil in the quarter-finals, granted Selecao win Group G and beat Group H runners-up in the round of 16.

Speaking to the press ahead of Thursday’s (1 December) game against Japan, Enrique admitted that Spain entertained the idea of finishing runners-up in their 2022 FIFA World Cup group. The former Barcelona man said (via the Mirror):

“We have wondered about this [plan to avoid Brazil]. We have reflected upon it. Yes, it would be better to finish runners-up. But what happens if it’s goalless in both games at 90 minutes? And then Japan and Costa Rica both score a goal - we’re out.

“We’re here to win seven matches. We want to win the group. Does that mean we have to play runners-up of Group F? So what? That’s perfect. Whatever. In theory, it could be Brazil. Okay, great, so let’s play Brazil. There’s no such thing as ‘easy’ in football. To win a World Cup you have to beat everyone that comes your way.”

Spain cannot afford to take the FIFA World Cup clash against Japan for granted

A win against Japan in Thursday’s Group E clash at the Khalifa International Stadium will ensure top spot for Spain. The 2010 FIFA World Cup champions, who secured an emphatic 7-0 win over Costa Rica before drawing 1-1 with Germany, have every right to feel confident. However, they must make sure they do not take the Samurai Blues lightly.

By picking up a historic 2-1 win over Germany in their World Cup opener, Japan have proven that they can go toe-to-toe with the biggest teams in the world. They did succumb to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica in their next outing, but Japan thoroughly dominated proceedings, enjoying 57% possession and lodging 13 shots.

If Spain make the same mistake Germany did, and give Japan room in wide areas, they could very well be on the receiving end of a disappointing scoreline on Thursday.

