“You beauty, oh my god” – Gary Neville’s daughter covers face in embarrassment as Manchester United legend celebrates wildly at home

Manchester United legend Gary Neville embarrassed his daughter while celebrating Salford City's incredible 3-2 comeback win over AFC Wimbledon on Monday (April 10).

Neville is a co-owner of Salford, along with fellow Class of 92 members, including David Beckham. He watched on from home as Neil Wood's side staged a memorable comeback to beat Wimbledon at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. The Ammies trailed the Dons 2-1 heading into the dying embers of the EFL League Two game.

However, a one-minute brace from former Blackburn Rovers forward Callum Hendry in the 90+5th and 90+6th minute secured all three points for the visitors. Neville was sent into hysteria following the win as it put them in the play-off spots.

The former Manchester United captain posted his reaction to Salford's late winner against Wimbledon. The pundit screamed and shouted at his TV as his daughter covered her face in embarrassment. He yelled:

"You beauty, oh my God!"

Fans on Twitter reacted to Neville's hilarious celebrations. One tweeted:

"What a come back."

Another fan responded:

"G Nev knows."

A third fan made a brilliant joke:

"When your mum lets you have McDonald’s for tea."

It was a vital win for Salford as they chase promotion to League One through the Playoffs. They sit seventh with just five games left of the season. Hendry's late winner propelled the Ammies into the play-off places at the expense of Mansfield by one point. The Midlands side boast a game in hand over Neville's side.

However, it was a nightmare Easter weekend for Wimbledon. The Dons were 2-0 up against Harrogate on Friday, before conceding in the 89th and 97th minutes to draw 2-2. They then suffered the heartbreaking 3-2 defeat at home to Salford three days later.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster was the hero as Wrexham beat Notts County

The former Manchester United keeper produced a brilliant last-gasp save.

There was more drama in the lower levels of English football on Monday as Wrexham sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory over Notts County. The two National League title rivals clashed at the Racecourse Ground with both sitting on 100 points.

The Magpies took the lead on the stroke of half-time. However, the Dragons stormed back to clinch a 3-2 victory late on. Former Manchester United goalkeeper Foster was the hero of the piece. The veteran shot-stopper made a superb save in the 90+7th minute to seal the Welsh outfit a crucial win.

This means Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, now sit on 103 points. There are just four games left of the National League season.

